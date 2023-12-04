TERRANET CONTINUES TO DEVELOP NEW TESTING METHODS WITH FUNDING FROM THE SWEDISH TRANSPORT ADMINISTRATION

Terranet has been awarded a grant of 614 000 SEK from the Swedish Transport Administration's Skyltfonden for a joint project with RISE’s test bed AstaZero. The project, which runs throughout all of 2024, aims to improve traffic safety for unprotected road users by developing new testing methods and technologies for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).



Titled "Significant Accident and Injury Reduction for Unprotected Road Users with New ADAS Methods and Technologies," the project seeks to develop new testing and verification methods for BlincVision and state-of-the-art ADAS systems for autonomous emergency braking (AEB) in time-critical accident scenarios.

The project includes six work packages to be carried out over the year 2024:

Updating testing methods: Focuses on the obscured visibility of pedestrians, cyclists, and e-scooters at higher speeds and new impact points based on field data. Development of L2 scenarios: Targets scenarios where cyclists or e-scooters suddenly swerve in front of a car. Prototype integration in test vehicle: Implements the BlincVision prototype system in a test car at Revere at Chalmers, with mounting of testing equipment and driving robot done by AstaZero. Verification tests: Tests BlincVision and a state-of-the-art ADAS system with the updated and new methods for validation and verification. Analysis and reporting: Compiles data and results from the tests. Final report: Produces a comprehensive report on the project's outcomes.

"The project is an important step forward towards our goal of making urban traffic safer. With funding from the Swedish Transport Administration, AstaZero's expertise, and our own technical competence, we are confident that we can advance both our product development and the industry's testing methods," says Magnus Andersson, CEO of Terranet.

About Skyltfonden

Skyltfonden is operated by the Swedish Transport Administration and supports research and development in the field of traffic safety. The fund grants contributions to innovative projects and is financed by the Swedish Transport Agency's sale of personalized license plates.

For more information, please contact

Magnus Andersson CEO

Email: magnus.andersson@terranet.se

About Terranet AB (publ)

Terranet is on a mission to save lives in urban traffic.

We develop breakthrough tech solutions for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Vehicles (AV) that protect vulnerable road users.

With a unique and patented vision technology, Terranet’s anti-collision system BlincVision scans and detects road objects multiple times faster and with higher accuracy than any other ADAS technology available today.

Terranet is based in Lund, Sweden, and in the heart of the European automotive industry in Stuttgart, Germany. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market since 2017(Nasdaq: TERRNT-B).

Follow our journey at www.terranet.se

Certified Adviser to Terranet is Mangold Fondkommission AB, 08-503 015 50, ca@mangold.se.

