Press release, Helsinki, 4 December 2023 at 10 AM (EET)



Nexstim Releases New System Functionalities for Research Use in Europe

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX) ("Nexstim" or "Company") has delivered its first research system module as part of Nexstim NBS (Navigated Brain Stimulation) System 5 with the new functionalities of paired pulse delivery and an EEG user interface. As the new module option is for research use only, it is not CE-marked or FDA cleared but can be used with a customer’s latest versions of NBS System 5 in Europe.

The two new product options are called the NBR and TMS-EEG modules. The NBR software enables the delivery of paired pulses, which consist of two biphasic pulses delivered with a short interstimulus interval. Paired pulses can be configured during stimulation mode within the NBR software and stimulation can be targeted using the NBS navigation view.

The TMS-EEG module is Nexstim EEG graphical user interface (GUI) that is designed to run alongside Nexstim NBR software, on the NBS System 5, to visualize collected EEG data in real time to facilitate collection of reliable brain responses to perturbation of different cortical targets. The GUI is used only for visualization purposes and does not store the visualized data on the system.

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim, comments: “Science and clinical evidence are core values of Nexstim, and we are proud of our work towards expanding the research use of our systems. We have seen strong customer interest in the paired pulse functionality and the EEG user interface and are now answering to the demand by enabling the attachment of the new research modules into the NBS 5 systems of our customers. These additions to our product catalogue are a great extension to the products we offer for clinical use and support the growth of our business. We are expecting a few more deliveries before the end of the year and are looking forward to continuing this important work also in 2024.”

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Mikko Karvinen, CEO

+358 50 326 4101

mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating growth-oriented medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective diagnostics and therapies for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology for navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

Nexstim’s Diagnostics Business focuses on commercialization of the Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system. The NBS System 5 is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain.

Nexstim’s Therapy Business markets and sells the NBS System 6 which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBS 6 system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

Nexstim shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland.

For more information, please visit www.nexstim.com

Attachment