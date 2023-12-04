NetBet Casino joins forces with Fazi

ATHENS, Greece, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet has come to an agreement with Fazi, to present the company's licensed games in Greece. This is yet another strategic move to establish NetBet Casino as one of the leaders in its field.



Fazi was founded in 1991 and has since expanded to offer its clients high quality services. The company has always prioritized innovation in order to be at the forefront in a highly competitive market. The company was recognised at the Gaming Excellence Awards 2023 in Malta, taking home the awards for "Best Online Slot and RNG Game of the Year" and "Best Online Gaming Product of the Year".

NetBet is seeking to expand its presence in Greece, and this is actively reflected in this agreement. The company's partnership with Fazi is among many other partnerships with other companies that have also been announced recently and continue to be announced.

Claudia Georgevici, Public Relations Manager of NetBet Greece, said: "As NetBet is committed to providing its customers with fun and entertainment, we strongly believe that it is equally important to ensure that players do so responsibly in a safe environment. Fazi are as committed to these principles as we are, which makes them an ideal partner for a productive relationship."

For more information contact pr@NetBet.com.