GSI Technology to Participate Virtually in the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 19, 2024

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSI Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: GSIT), developer of the Gemini® Associative Processing Unit (APU) for AI and high-performance parallel computing (HPPC) and a leading provider of high-performance memory solutions for the networking, telecommunications, and military markets, today announced that that management is scheduled to virtually participate in the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 19, 2024. On behalf of the company, Lee-Lean Shu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Doug Schirle, Chief Financial Officer, and Didier Lasserre, Vice President of Marketing and Investor Relations, will deliver a company presentation at 1:30 p.m. Eastern time on January 19 in Virtual Track 2 and host one-on-one meetings the same day.



The conference will be held on January 17 and 18 at the Lotte New York Palace in New York City and can be accessed virtually on Tuesday, January 16, and Friday, January 19. For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with GSI Technology, please contact your Needham representative. Please note that Needham reserves the right to adjust a company’s meeting schedule, including its presentation time. It is recommended that participants confirm all meeting times with the conference organizers.

A webcast of GSI Technology’s presentation will be available on the company’s website under the Events and Presentations tab: https://ir.gsitechnology.com/events-and-presentations.

Founded in 1995, GSI Technology, Inc. is a leading provider of semiconductor memory solutions. The Company recently launched radiation-hardened memory products for extreme environments in space and the Gemini® Associative Processing Unit (APU). This memory-centric design delivers significant performance advantages for diverse AI applications. The Gemini APU architecture removes the I/O bottleneck between the processors and memory arrays by performing massive parallel searches directly in the memory array where data is stored. The novel architecture delivers performance-over-power ratio improvements compared to CPU, GPU, and DRAM for applications like image detection, speech recognition, e-commerce recommendation systems, and more. Gemini is an ideal solution for edge applications with a scalable format, small footprint, and low power consumption where rapid, accurate responses are critical. For more information, please visit www.gsitechnology.com.

