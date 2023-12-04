Brixton Metals Appoints Jason Shepherd as VP Investor Relations

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQB: BBBXF) (the “Company” or “Brixton”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jason Shepherd as Vice President Investor Relations, effective December 1, 2023, and subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.



Chairman and CEO, Gary Thompson, stated, “We are pleased to have Mr. Shepherd join our growing and dynamic team at Brixton Metals. His depth of experience as an investor relations professional and wide reaching network fits well with our strategy of expanding our reach to the investment community.”

Jason Shepherd, VP Investor Relations

With several years of experience in investor relations, capital markets, and corporate development, primarily within the resources sector, Jason stands out as a seasoned professional in the financial communications domain. In this role, Jason is set to leverage his extensive networks and dynamic skill set to foster meaningful connections with investors, ensuring transparent, effective communication, and driving strategic growth initiatives.

The Company also announces that it has granted incentive stock options (the “Options”) to Mr. Shepherd, entitling the purchase of 400,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at a per share exercise price of $0.16 for a period of 5 years, pursuant to applicable legislation and policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. In accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Options will vest in stages over 12 months from the date of grant with no more than one-quarter of the Options vesting in any three month period.

The Company is fully funded for its 2024 exploration season at its flagship Thorn Cu-Au-Ag-Mo project.

About Brixton Metals Corporation

Brixton Metals is a Canadian exploration company focused on the advancement of its mining projects. Brixton wholly owns four exploration projects: Brixton’s flagship Thorn copper-gold-silver-molybdenum Project, the Hog Heaven copper-silver-gold Project in NW Montana, USA, which is optioned to Ivanhoe Electric Inc., the Langis-HudBay silver-cobalt-nickel Project in Ontario and the Atlin Goldfields Project located in northwest BC. Brixton Metals Corporation shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol BBB, and on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol BBBXF. For more information about Brixton, please visit our website at www.brixtonmetals.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. Gary R. Thompson, Chairman and CEO

For Investor Relations inquiries please contact: Mr. Jason Shepherd, VP Investor Relations: email: jason@brixtonmetals.com or call Tel: 604-630-9707

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, and “intend”, statements that an action or event “may”, “might”, “could”, “should”, or “will” be taken or occur, including statements that address potential quantity and/or grade of minerals, potential size and expansion of a mineralized zone, proposed timing of exploration and development plans, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: the need for additional financing; operational risks associated with mineral exploration; fluctuations in commodity prices; title matters; and the additional risks identified in the annual information form of the Company or other reports and filings with the TSXV and applicable Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking statements are made based on management’s beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.