FAT Brands Inc. to Participate in Noble Capital Markets’ 19th Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT), a leading global franchising company and parent company of iconic brands including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Twin Peaks, Fazoli’s and 13 other restaurant concepts, announced that Andy Wiederhorn, Chairman of FAT Brands, will present at NobleCon19 - Noble Capital Markets’ Nineteenth Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference at Florida Atlantic University, Executive Education Complex, in Boca Raton, FL.- today, December 4th at 2:00 PM Eastern Standard Time. There is also the opportunity to meet with management at our breakout session scheduled immediately following the presentation.



A high-definition video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day under the Events & Presentations section on the Company’s Investor Relations website at FAT Brands Inc. - Events & Presentations , and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets’ Conference website: www.nobleconference.com and on Channelchek www.channelchek.com the investor portal created by Noble. The webcast will be archived on the company's website, the NobleCon website, and on Channelchek.com for 90 days following the event.

For more information on FAT Brands, visit www.fatbrands.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Smokey Bones, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns approximately 2,300 units worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

Investor Relations:

Michelle Michalski, ICR

IR-FATBrands@icrinc.com

646-277-1224

MEDIA C ONTACT :

Ali Lloyd, FAT Brands

alloyd@fatbrands.com

435-760-6168

###