HireVue appoints Walker Ellis as Chief Revenue Officer

Salt Lake City, UT, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HireVue , the pioneer and global leader in Human Potential Intelligence today announced the appointment of Walker Ellis as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). With a proven track record for growth, Ellis’ focus on operational excellence will ensure the company’s innovations are aligned to benefit customers and their candidates.

Ellis will oversee HireVue’s revenue teams where he will continue to maximize the talents and strengths of the organization following the acquisition of Modern Hire. The appointment of Ellis as CRO also comes just after the company announced the new hiring category, Human Potential Intelligence , and its innovative application, Find My Fit. Ellis’ team will be at the forefront of the movement to transform perceptions of HR as a strategic talent incubator rather than a cost center.

“At HireVue we encourage our customers to prioritize ‘culture add’ as opposed to ‘culture fit,’ and I’m pleased to say that Walker’s philosophies about creating healthy and collaborative environments both add and fit the values and mission of the team,” said Anthony A. Reynolds, CEO of HireVue. “I have no doubt that those qualities paired with his deep experience with technology and exceptional command of the GTM process will help us both scale and support our customers.”

Ellis brings nearly two decades of experience in sales, marketing and go-to-market (GTM) strategy across industries and geographies. He was Group Vice President of Sales and Government Affairs in his most recent role at PowerSchool, where he was responsible for the company’s GTM functions across the state and strategic business. Before PowerSchool, Walker held leadership positions at Microsoft with a cross-industry focus for their business applications solution line across the Americas.

“I’m joining HireVue at an incredible time, and I can’t wait to bring Human Potential Intelligence to new and existing customers,” said Ellis. “This new journey is exciting for many reasons, and chief among them is how I get to help match talent to opportunity–everyone remembers the first job they landed, and being a part of that on such a massive scale is humbling and energizing.”

About HireVue

Human Potential Intelligence is the future of hiring – enabling organizations to elevate the hiring conversation from evaluating candidates' credentials to understanding what they are capable of. HireVue’s deep expertise in science, AI, and data, helps companies understand candidates’ unique skills and potential to match them to jobs where they can excel today, while also suggesting their path to the future. Serving over 1,150 pioneering customers around the globe including over 60% of the Fortune 100, HireVue has hosted more than 70 million video interviews and 200 million chat-based candidate engagements.

