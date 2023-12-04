Bitcoin Depot Founder and CEO Brandon Mintz Honored in Forbes 30 Under 30 Finance List

ATLANTA, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ: BTM), a U.S.-based Bitcoin ATM operator and leading fintech company, today announced that founder and CEO Brandon Mintz has been recognized on Forbes' 13th annual Under 30 List for the Class of 2024, a prestigious set of lists recognizing 30 notable people under 30 years of age across various industries. Mintz received recognition in the Finance category for establishing Bitcoin Depot. As the world's largest crypto kiosk provider, Bitcoin Depot boasts over 6,000 Bitcoin ATMs across North America, commanding a market share of over 20%.

"In founding Bitcoin Depot seven years ago, my aim was to bring cryptocurrency within easy reach of the average person. Today, I am thrilled to see the significant progress we've achieved this year, not just in expanding our presence but also in delivering outstanding service to our clients, even amidst challenging market conditions," Mintz stated. "This accolade is a testament to our advancements in 2023 and our unwavering dedication to innovation and strategic development. Being acknowledged alongside other distinguished industry pioneers is a true honor. I am excited to further enhance Bitcoin Depot's influence in 2024 and in the years to come."



In July 2023, Bitcoin Depot debuted on Nasdaq under the ticker “BTM,” becoming the first BTM company to debut on an American exchange. The company also announced several key partnerships throughout the year with major retailers such as Circle K and Fast Lane.

"This is one of the most diverse and ambitious Under 30 classes to-date, and particularly in terms of the scope of their work and impact of their leadership," said Kristin Stoller, Senior Editor, Forbes Under 30, in a press release. "The large majority are founders or cofounders of a company, but creators and performers are also making their mark as they build their brands beyond traditional artistic scopes."

Forbes’ Under 30 Class of 2024 highlights honorees across 20 different industries including: art and style, media, entertainment, education, science, enterprise tech, healthcare, energy, sports, consumer tech, music, finance, food and drink, social impact, manufacturing and industry, venture capital, marketing and advertising, retail and e-commerce, games, and social media.



To source candidates for this prestigious list, Forbes writers and editors review thousands of online submissions, as well as tap industry sources and list alumni for recommendations. Candidates are evaluated by Forbes staff and a panel of independent, expert judges on a variety of factors, including (but not limited to) funding, revenue, social impact, scale, inventiveness and potential. All final listers must be 29 or younger as of December 31, 2023.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot (Nasdaq: BTM) was founded in 2016 with the mission to connect those who prefer to use cash to the broader, digital financial system. Bitcoin Depot provides its users with simple, efficient and intuitive means of converting cash into Bitcoin, which users can deploy in the payments, spending and investing space. Users can convert cash to Bitcoin at Bitcoin Depot’s kiosks and at thousands of name-brand retail locations through its BDCheckout product. The Company has the largest market share in North America with approximately 6,400 kiosk locations as of June 30, 2023. Learn more at www.bitcoindepot.com .

About Forbes

Forbes champions success by celebrating those who have made it, and those who aspire to make it. Forbes convenes and curates the most influential leaders and entrepreneurs who are driving change, transforming business and making a significant impact on the world. The Forbes brand today reaches more than 140 million people worldwide through its trusted journalism, signature LIVE and Forbes Virtual events, custom marketing programs and 46 licensed local editions in 78 countries. Forbes Media's brand extensions include real estate, education and financial services license agreements.

