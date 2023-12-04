LIS Technologies Inc. Appoints Jeffrey L. Binder Ph.D., MBA, as Technical Nuclear Advisor with a Concentration on USA Laboratory Support

New York, N.Y., Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIS Technologies Inc. (“LIST” or “the Company”), a USA based, proprietary developer of a patented advanced laser enrichment technology, announced that Jeffrey L. Binder, Ph.D., MBA, has been appointed to serve as a Technical Nuclear Advisor for the Company, with a primary emphasis on laboratory support.



Author or co-author of over 100 publications, articles, and conference submittals, Jeffrey L. Binder obtained a Ph.D. in nuclear engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and an MBA from the University of Chicago. Dr. Binder’s career in applied energy technology has spanned over 30 years as both an engineering & scientific contributor. His experiences include nuclear reactor technology, renewable energy, advanced/critical materials, and manufacturing technology.

“I am delighted to join the esteemed team at LIS Technologies,” said Jeffrey L. Binder, Ph.D., Technical Nuclear Advisor to LIS Technologies Inc. “My belief has long been that the innovative integration of physics and chemistry is crucial for realizing the vast possibilities within the nuclear energy sector. The quality and promise I see within this company are truly remarkable and I am eager to contribute my expertise to this crucial domestic and global endeavor.”

Dr. Binder has significant international experience in promoting nuclear and renewable energy technology. He has had multiple leadership roles including Associate Laboratory Director for applied energy at Oak Ridge and Argonne National Laboratories and Founding Director of the University of Illinois Applied Research Institute.

“It is a pleasure to welcome Dr. Binder to his role as Technical Nuclear Advisor,” said Christo Liebenberg, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of LIS Technologies Inc. “Dr. Binders’ storied career cements his standing as a pivotal advocate for the advancement of nuclear energy in the United States. His extensive and well-established connections with the United States National Laboratories infrastructure, we believe will help facilitate more efficient navigation through the regulatory landscape and create opportunities for additional collaborations with government offices.”

About LIS Technologies Inc.

LIS Technologies Inc. (LIST) is a USA based, proprietary developer of a patented advanced laser technology, making use of infrared wavelengths to selectively excite the molecules of desired isotopes to separate them from other isotopes. The Laser Isotope Separation Technology (L.I.S.T) has a huge range of applications, including uranium enrichment, and several major advantages over traditional methods such as gas diffusion, centrifuges, and prior art laser enrichment. The LIST proprietary laser-based process is more energy-efficient and has the potential to be deployed with highly competitive capital and operational costs. L.I.S.T is optimized for LEU (Low Enriched Uranium) for existing civilian nuclear power plants, High-Assay LEU (HALEU) for the next generation of Small Modular Reactors (SMR), the production of stable isotopes for medical and scientific research, and applications in quantum computing manufacturing for semiconductor technologies. The Company employs a world class nuclear technical team working alongside leading nuclear entrepreneurs and industry professionals, possessing strong relationships with government and private nuclear industries.

