Callings all Johnnys! Johnny Rockets Celebrates National Johnny Day with Free Shakes

Johnnys Across the U.S. Can Head to Their Closest Participating Location for a Classic Hand-Spun Shake

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnny Rockets, the timeless, all-American burger brand, announces it’s giving Johnnys everywhere a delicious opportunity to celebrate their namesake day. On National Johnny Day, December 5, participating Johnny Rockets restaurants will offer anyone with the name Johnny a free shake with any purchase.

Name’s not Johnny? No worries! Non-Johnnys (including Jonnys, Jons and Jans) can still get a free shake with the purchase of another shake – all you have to do is swing by for the best day ever enjoying the delicious, hand-spun shakes that Johnny Rockets is famous for. To take advantage of this unique offer, Johnnys just need to show a valid ID at participating Johnny Rockets locations, while non-Johnnys can mention the promo in-store.

"We're excited to celebrate a day that was made for us and all of the Johnnys with this unique offer," says Taylor Fischer, Vice President of Marketing at FAT Brands. "Johnny Rockets has always been about creating moments that bring people together, and what better way to do that than by raising a glass – or in this case, a shake – to all the Johnnys out there!"

The first Johnny Rockets restaurant opened June 6, 1986, on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles. Since that time, the chain’s timeless all-American brand has connected with customers across the U.S. and in 25 other countries around the globe.

To qualify for the deal, valid versions of Johnny include Johnnie, John, Jon, Jonathan, Jonathon, Johnathan, Johnathon or any variation. For more information on Johnny Rockets, please visit www.johnnyrockets.com.

###

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual and polished casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Smokey Bones, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com .

About Johnny Rockets

Founded in 1986 on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, Johnny Rockets is a world-renowned international franchise that offers high-quality, innovative menu items including Certified Angus Beef® cooked-to-order hamburgers, veggie burgers, chicken sandwiches, crispy fries, and rich, delicious hand-spun shakes and malts. With over 325 locations in over 25 countries around the globe, this dynamic lifestyle brand offers friendly service and upbeat music contributing to the chain’s signature atmosphere of relaxed, casual fun.

For more information, visit www.johnnyrockets.com .

Media Relations

Ali Lloyd

alloyd@fatbrands.com

435-760-6168