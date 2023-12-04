DXS INTERNATIONAL PLC
Result of AGM
The Board of DXS International plc (the “Company”), the AQSE Growth Market quoted clinical decision support developer and supplier of clinical decision support systems is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting held on 30 November, all resolutions were duly passed.
The Directors of DXS International plc accept responsibility for this announcement
Note to Editors:
DXS International presents up to date treatment guidelines and recommendations, from Clinical Commissioning Groups and other trusted NHS sources, to doctors, nurses and pharmacists in their workflow and during the patient consultation. This effective clinical decision support ultimately translates to improved healthcare outcomes delivered more cost effectively which should significantly contribute towards the NHS achieving its projected efficiency savings.