COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Odense, December 4th, 2023

Company Announcement no. 45 – 12.04.2023

Insider information - Clarification of expectations for 2023

Danish Aerospace Company A/S (DAC) has previously, for its 2023 Financial Year, announced an expected revenue in the range of DKK 24-26 million and a positive operating profit (EBITDA) in the range of DKK 3-4 million.

In connection with the 2023 Interim report, DAC briefed the market on expectations in the lower end compared to both revenue and operating profit (EBITDA).

Delays in signing a couple of larger future European Space Agency contracts and contract additions, among them GAINTEX, lead to DAC now expecting a revenue for the Fiscal year 2023 to be in the range of DKK 23 million, just below the lower end of the formerly announced expectation. Further, it is expected that DAC’s EBITDA for 2023 will be in the range of DKK 1 million.

About Danish Aerospace Company A/S:

Danish Aerospace Company (DAC) is a high-tech company operating in the area of advanced medical instrumentation and other engineering fields primarily within space applications. Our products are based on many years of specialized research and development. These consist of developing, integrating, and applying new as well as established medical technologies to the challenges of functioning and remaining reliable in space. These products and services bring the potential of space research and experience from space operations down to Earth for the benefit of all Mankind.

Danish Aerospace Company employs engineers and technicians who deliver full engineering, production and technical services for our customers. We have specialized in customer specific design, development, manufacturing, certification, maintenance, testing, and operations.

The company has developed five generations respiratory equipment for spaceflight, cycle ergometers for astronauts’ countermeasures, adapted several commercial medical equipment for spaceflight and has participated in the development of the minus eighty-degree Celsius freezers.

The Company’s quality system is certified in obligation to BS EN ISO 9001:2015, BS EN 9100:2018 technically equivalent to AS9100D that are the acknowledged standard in the area.

Note: This is a translation of the corresponding Company Announcement in Danish. In case of discrepancies between the Danish wording and the English translation, the Danish wording prevails.

