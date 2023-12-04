RetinalGeniX Technologies Inc. Appoints Dessy Boneva, MD, FACS to the Board of Directors

PETALUMA, Calif., Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RetinalGeniX Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: RTGN) (“RetinalGeniX” or the “Company”), today announced that Dessislava (Dessy) Boneva, M.D. has joined the Company’s Board of Directors.



Dr. Boneva is an experienced surgeon skilled in trauma, surgical critical care, emergency surgery, and acute care surgery.

Dr. Boneva's career began at a specialized Mathematics school where she excelled in Engineering. However, it wasn't until she went on health mission trips that she discovered her true passion for helping patients. She decided to pursue a career in medicine and trained at some of the best schools in the U.S. After completing her surgical residency at an Ivy League school, she was fortunate enough to be trained by some of the best trauma surgeons and leaders in her field, both in the U.S. and around the world. She has dedicated her life to saving lives and helping patients recover from traumatic injuries. With over 10,000 surgeries under her belt, more than 100 publications, and over 20 years of experience in her specialty, she remains just as devoted to the profession as she was when she first started.

Dr. Boneva is a faculty member at the University of South Florida (USF) and has received numerous awards throughout her career. She has been included in the Dean's Honor's List, National Dean's List, and Who's Who among students in American Universities and Colleges, as well as the International Who's Who of Professionals. Dr. Boneva has also been recognized as a Top Doctor and Top Trauma Surgeon and has been published in multiple magazines including Top Doctor's Magazine. Recently, she was featured in the Wall Street Journal and received a Lifetime Achievement Award.

She is actively involved in educating students, residents, and critical care fellows as part of the Graduate Medical Education (GME) programs at her hospital. She is also a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons.

Dr. Boneva said, “I am very excited about joining the RetinalGeniX Board of Directors. I believe the Company’s numerous patents and technologies are likely to help patients soon, both as preventive measures and therapeutically. I am convinced that RetinalGeniX's pharmaco-genetic technology has tremendous potential to prevent blindness, reveal early signs of systemic diseases and reduce healthcare costs. The Board and Clinical Advisers of RetinalGeniX are some of the world's leading ophthalmologists, I am honored to be a part of the team.”

RetinalGeniX is developing innovative technologies and software such as DNA/RNA/GPS™ Pharmaco-Genetic Mapping™ software to predict and associate early diagnosis of systemic disease in conjunction with high-resolution retinal imaging. These platforms are expected to help predict the course of systemic disease and prevent blindness.

In concert with its Pharmaco-Genetic Mapping™ software, the Company is developing a high-resolution 24/7 real-time home and remote monitoring system to assist both physicians and patients. The use of the system does not require dilation of the pupil. The combined technologies are intended to prevent blindness through the early detection and treatment of ocular diseases and systemic diseases including neurodegenerative, cardiovascular, vascular, metabolic, and diabetic conditions.

The Company has started conducting pharmaceutical clinical studies for treating dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Alzheimer's/Dementia complex as part of its DNA/RNA/GPS™ initiative.

RetinalGeniX has also filed two provisional patents related to these studies and formed an institutional review board to launch a 390-patient clinical study that is intended to validate the relative suitability of anti-VEGF ocular injection treatments for patient candidates with wet AMD.

Jerry Katzman MD, Chairman, President, and CEO of RetinalGeniX Technologies Inc., said, “We are delighted to welcome Dessy aboard. She is truly inspiring with her medical and surgical knowledge, expertise, personal and professional accomplishments, and passionate dedication to her patients and students.”

RetinalGeniX is an ophthalmic research and development company focused on developing High-Resolution Retinal Imaging and Pharmaco-Genetic Mapping™ technologies intended to prevent blindness through the early detection and treatment of ocular diseases and also to detect initial physiological changes that could indicate possible future systemic disease including neurodegenerative, cardiovascular, vascular, metabolic, and diabetic conditions.

