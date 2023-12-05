Daniel Yordanov is appointed the new manager of Arco Vara Bulgaria

Arco Vara AS appointed Daniel Yordanov as its new General Manager of Arco Vara Bulgaria, and prematurely terminated the contract with the previous manager of the Bulgarian units Kaloyan Radosslavov.

Daniel becomes the manager of Arco Vara AS subsidiaries Arco Vara Bulgaria EOOD, Botanica Lozen EOOD, Arco Invest EOOD, Arco Manastirski EOOD, Arco Riverside EOOD and Iztok Parkside EOOD. The management contract was signed for 3 years.

The main focus and key responsibility of the newly appointed General Manager will be to continue the ongoing development of Botanica Lozen in Bulgaria, find new developments, strengthen the team and increase the overall profitability of the Bulgarian branch of the group.

Before joining Arco Vara, Daniel Yordanov gained a solid track record in real estate advisory business, investment and development sector. Daniel holds a BSc in Finance (University of National and World Economy, Sofia, Bulgaria) and an MSc in Management (University of Huddersfield, UK). He has also studied real estate finance at The London School of Economics and Political Science.



Daniel Yordanov, the new CEO of Arco Vara Bulgaria: “I believe in the undoubted success of the company and in the successful development and implementation of new business activities and projects. It is a great pleasure and honor for me to become part of the team and represent the company.”

Daniel is a member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS).

The new manager does not own Arco Vara AS shares.





