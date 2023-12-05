IBN Announces Latest Episode of The Stock2Me Podcast featuring Joel Fruendt, President & CEO of SenesTech Inc.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- IBN, a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Stock2Me Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.



The Stock2Me Podcast features a fascinating array of companies and individuals, many of whom are actively revolutionizing age-old business practices within their respective markets. Stock2Me’s latest podcast features Joel Fruendt, President and CEO of SenesTech Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES), the leader in fertility control to manage animal pest populations.

To begin the interview, Fruendt provided an introduction to SenesTech’s business model and operating markets.

“SenesTech is a biotech and life sciences company that develops, patents and commercializes product formulations for fertility control of animal pests. Our mission is improving the health of our world by humanely managing animal pest populations through fertility control,” Fruendt said. “We're addressing one of the world's oldest and most challenging problems, and that's rodent control. We're doing this through a completely different way than has ever been done before by addressing the root cause of the problem, which is reproduction.”

“Traditional pest control tools like poisons seek to control the death rate. They're just very reactive. The challenge is the incredible rate of reproduction of the rat. Given sufficient food, water and harborage, which most cities have, two breeding rats can result in 15,000 offspring after a single year. You cannot poison them or trap them or gas them fast enough to overcome their fertility. You need to control the population by reducing the birth rate, and that is our why.”

“Having too many rats is a huge problem for society. From a public health standpoint, rats present enormous global public health risks and are significant vectors for disease. They destroy 20% of the world's stored food supply through consumption and contamination, and they're highly destructive. Rats can cause over $27 billion of infrastructure damage per year in the U.S. alone. So, our solution is an effective, humane and environmentally friendly way of controlling this animal pest population through fertility control, and, once you control the population, other tools in the integrated pest management toolbox then become much more effective.”

Join IBN’s Stuart Smith and Joel Fruendt, President and CEO of SenesTech Inc. , to learn more about SenesTech’s latest addition to its product line, Evolve™ Soft Bait, the first and only soft bait product featuring breakthrough, next generation technology that targets rodent populations by using nonlethal methods to restrict fertility.

About SenesTech Inc.

SenesTech is committed to improving the health of the world by humanely managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company is expert in fertility control to manage animal pest populations. SenesTech invented ContraPest, the only U.S. EPA-registered contraceptive for male and female rats, and Evolve, an EPA-designated minimum risk contraceptive currently offered for rats. ContraPest and Evolve fit seamlessly into all integrated pest-management programs, significantly improving the overall goal of effective pest management. The company strives for clean cities, efficient businesses and happy households by providing a product designed to be humane, effective and sustainable.

For more information, visit the company’s websites at www.SenesTech.com and www.ContraPestStore.com

