IBN Coverage Initiated for Turbo Energy S.A.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Turbo Energy S.A. (NASDAQ: TURB), a leading photovoltaic energy storage technology company based in Valencia, Spain, today announces it has selected IBN, a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, to assist with its corporate communications initiatives.



Turbo Energy designs, develops and distributes equipment for the generation, management and storage of photovoltaic energy in Spain, Europe and internationally. The company recently launched its flagship product, the Sunbox, an all-in-one device that integrates most of the equipment required for a residential photovoltaic installation. The Sunbox is powered by AI and features a software system that monitors the generation, use and management of photovoltaic energy by analyzing large amounts of data related to energy generation, consumption, market prices and weather forecasts. This AI system optimizes battery usage, reducing electricity bills and providing peak-use reduction and uninterruptible power supply functions.

Turbo Energy currently sells its photovoltaic energy equipment primarily through distributors for residential consumers in Spain, but it possesses the expertise and international perspective to expand its product portfolio into industrial and commercial scale and markets, as well as advancing the internationalization process it has already started.

As part of the Client Partner relationship, IBN will leverage its investor based distribution network of 5,000+ key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, wire services via InvestorWire, blogs and other outreach tools to generate greater awareness for Turbo Energy.

With 17+ years of experience assisting 500+ client partners improve communications within the investment community, and a sizable family of 60+ trusted brands, IBN has amassed a collective audience that includes millions of social media followers. IBN is uniquely positioned to provide Turbo Energy the solutions needed to reach a wide audience of investors, journalists and the general public.

About Turbo Energy S.A.

Turbo Energy is a leading photovoltaic energy storage technology company based in Valencia, Spain. The company’s focus is on developing innovative solutions that allow end consumers to harness the full potential of solar energy and reduce their electricity costs. With a combination of artificial intelligence and advanced technology, Turbo Energy is paving the way toward a more sustainable and energy-efficient future. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.Turbo-E.com

