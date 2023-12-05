Roadzen Joins Hands with IBM, Meta, and Other Industry Leaders as a Founding Member of the AI Alliance to Advance Open, Safe, and Responsible AI

NEW YORK, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roadzen Inc. (NASDAQ: RDZN), a global leader in AI-driven auto insurance, today announced its role as a founding member of the AI Alliance, an international collaboration of over 50 leading organizations across industry, academia, and policy in advancing open, safe and responsible AI. The AI Alliance is committed to creating opportunities through a diverse range of institutions that can shape the evolution of AI in ways that better reflect the needs and complexity of our society.



Roadzen's AI Manifesto and Commitment to the AI Alliance

As a founding member, Roadzen is dedicated to building cutting-edge AI through fundamental and applied research, with a specialized focus at the intersection of mobility and insurance. Our commitment is to ensure that open innovation in AI benefits everyone and is built responsibly, working together with the AI Alliance that consists of a broad range of organizations working across AI education, research, development, deployment, and governance.

The AI Alliance is focused on fostering an open community, enabling developers and researchers to accelerate responsible innovation in AI while ensuring scientific rigor, trust, safety, security, diversity, and economic competitiveness. By bringing together leading developers, scientists, academic institutions, companies, and other innovators, we aim to pool resources and knowledge to address safety concerns, providing a platform for sharing and developing solutions that fit the needs of researchers, developers, and adopters around the world.

Quotes from Alliance Members

Rohan Malhotra, Roadzen CEO: “The AI Alliance's focus on fostering an open and diverse ecosystem is a pivotal step in advancing AI research worldwide. It contrasts sharply with the idea of AI being tightly controlled by a few entities. As Roadzen joins this global initiative as a founding member, alongside the industry's leaders and researchers, our commitment is twofold: to support this vision and to leverage our expertise in building AI that is not just groundbreaking but also safe, accessible, and beneficial for all.”

Arvind Krishna, IBM Chairman and CEO: "The progress we continue to witness in AI is a testament to open innovation and collaboration across communities of creators, scientists, academics, and business leaders. This is a pivotal moment in defining the future of AI. IBM is proud to partner with like-minded organizations through the AI Alliance to ensure this open ecosystem drives an innovative AI agenda underpinned by safety, accountability, and scientific rigor."

Nick Clegg, President, Global Affairs of Meta: “We believe it’s better when AI is developed openly — more people can access the benefits, build innovative products, and work on safety. The AI Alliance brings together researchers, developers, and companies to share tools and knowledge that can help us all make progress whether models are shared openly or not. We’re looking forward to working with partners to advance the state-of-the-art in AI and help everyone build responsibly.”



Lisa Su, AMD CEO and Chair: “At AMD, we are committed to advancing technology through collaboration. The history of our industry highlights how open, standards-based development leveraging the capabilities of the entire industry both accelerates innovation and ensures technology advances have the largest positive impact. By embracing open standards and transparency across all aspects of the rapidly developing AI ecosystem, we can help ensure the transformational benefits of responsible AI are broadly available. We are proud to join with other industry leaders as a founding member of the AI Alliance and look forward to working together to ensure the rapid advances in AI are a force for positive change.”

Emad Mostaque, CEO of Stability AI: “Stability AI, a leader in developing advanced open AI models, and IBM, a champion of open-source innovation, proudly announce our partnership with The AI Alliance. Together, we are poised to redefine the landscape of generative AI, focusing on breakthrough innovations with a steadfast commitment to trust and safety in this dynamic field.”

Kevin Murphy, Chief Science Data Officer, NASA: "Open innovation is all but essential to ensuring equitable access and collaboration around AI and root this technology in principles that adhere to the strongest standards of diversity, trust, and ingenuity. NASA is excited about efforts like the AI Alliance to continue enabling the global community of scientists, researchers, and practitioners committed to responsible, trustworthy AI technologies."

Members of the AI Alliance

The AI Alliance includes a diverse array of members across industry, academia and policy committed to advancing cutting edge and responsible AI.

About Roadzen

Roadzen (NASDAQ: RDZN) is a leading insurance technology company on a mission to transform global auto insurance powered by AI. Thousands of clients - from some of the world’s leading insurers, fleets and carmakers to small fleets, brokers and insurance agents - use Roadzen’s technology to build new products, sell insurance, process claims and improve road safety. Roadzen’s pioneering work in telematics and computer vision has earned recognition as a top AI innovator by publications such as Forbes, Fortune and Financial Express. Roadzen has 400 employees across its global offices in the US, India, UK and France. To learn more, please visit www.roadzen.io.

