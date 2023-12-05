Party Time! Fatburger Joins the Celebration of 125th Anniversary of PEPSI® with Gargantuan 1.25 lb Fatburger Special and Sweepstakes

Music to Our Ears! Snag the 1.25 Pound Fatburger and Score Limited-Edition Merch Through December 10

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fatburger, the beloved all-American burger chain, is thrilled to announce it will join the celebration of the 125th anniversary of PEPSI®. Bonded by a shared love for music and a passion for creating iconic moments, Fatburger and PEPSI will offer customers a massive celebratory 1.25 pound Fatburger, a FREE PEPSI, and a chance to win ultra-exclusive merchandise.

Beginning December 5, Fatburger guests can enjoy a massive 1.25 pound Fatburger, a nod to 125 sparkling years of PEPSI. To sweeten the deal and allow burger enthusiasts to discover that every bite is Better With Pepsi, each purchase of the hefty anniversary burger will be served with a free medium PEPSI, the perfect complement to a made-to-order, juicy Fatburger. This celebratory deal lasts until December 10, giving fans a full, beefy week to take a bite out of the birthday festivities.

The collaboration hits all the right notes and will also feature a sweepstakes allowing fans a chance to snag one of 20 ultra-exclusive Fatburger x PEPSI Prize Packs. The Prize Packs include limited edition swag including a Fatburger x Pepsi cooler with built in speakers, a Fatburger x PEPSI insulated tumbler, perfect for chilling ice-cold Pepsi, and an array of apparel and accessories that fans will not want to miss. Throughout the celebration, fans can also catch an exclusive Fatburger x PEPSI playlist celebrating the iconic past, present and future of the brands playing in-store at Fatburger locations across the country.

"We’re honored to commemorate the 125th Anniversary of PEPSI with this special collaboration that not only celebrates the brand’s longevity, but honors our shared innovative spirit," said Taylor Fischer, Vice President of Marketing at Fatburger. “We can't wait for our guests to enjoy this massive tribute and get the chance to win some amazing Fatburger x PEPSI gear. It's our way of saying thanks for being part of our journey."

To enter, guests can visit fatburger.com/fatburgerxpepsi125 to fill out an entry form. Fans can increase their chances by engaging with Fatburger’s Instagram by commenting on the sweepstakes post and sharing in an Instagram Story. No purchase necessary. Internet Access Required. Open to legal residents of the United States, 18 years or older or age of majority in their state at the time of entry, except residents of Florida and New York are not eligible. Void where prohibited. Limit one entry per person/email address. Subject to Official Rules available at fatburger.com/sweepstakes-rules.

