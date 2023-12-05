BWH Hotels Scandinavia’s Revenue Center Selects FLYR for Hospitality as Preferred Revenue Management System

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLYR, the AI-powered platform for travel technology, today announced that BWH Hotels Scandinavia , a leading global hospitality network that includes Best Western Hotels & Resorts (BWHR), Worldhotels, and Sure Hotels, has selected FLYR for Hospitality as its preferred Revenue Management System (RMS). This strategic decision will strengthen BWH Hotels’ centralized revenue management capabilities for its 56 properties across Scandinavia and enable it to grow at a more rapid pace.

“Our mission is to become the best performing chain in Scandinavia in the area of Revenue Management,” said Sivapol Pipatanangura, Director of Revenue Services at BWH Hotels Scandinavia. “With FLYR, we’ll be able to achieve just that. With an emphasis on data-driven decisions and an intuitive UI, FLYR is perfectly aligned with the way my team works, making it possible for us to scale our business much faster than before.”

BWH Hotels Scandinavia’s Revenue Center needed an RMS solution that could support the pace and scale of its 56 properties. Armed with FLYR’s in-depth decision intelligence, performance analysis, dynamic pricing recommendations, automation, and forecasting capabilities, the Revenue Center will be able to quickly and accurately make data-driven decisions and stay ahead of the competition in this rapidly evolving industry.

“Helping our customers future-proof their businesses with a modern revenue management system is core to our vision,” said Jens Munch, CEO and co-founder of FLYR for Hospitality. “We are thrilled to be a part of BWH’s journey towards increased profitability and success in the ever-evolving hospitality landscape. We look forward to shaping the future of hotel revenue management together.”

BWH Hotels, born from the legacy of Best Western Hotels & Resorts, extends over 70 years of expertise. Established as the umbrella parent organization after BWHR's acquisition of Worldhotels, a prestigious hotel brand. BWH Hotels offers a diverse range of options to travelers and developers, preserving the distinct identity of each brand.

The implementation of FLYR’s RMS across 56 properties located in Scandinavia will be executed in stages, ensuring a seamless transition for the properties and their guests. Integrating this state-of-the-art technology will bring numerous benefits, including improved revenue performance, streamlined operations, and increased operational efficiency.

About BWH Hotels

BWH Hotels is a leading, global hospitality network comprised of three hotel companies, including WorldHotels™ Collection, Best Western® Hotels & Resorts and SureStay Hotel Group®. The global network boasts approximately 4,500 hotels in over 100 countries and territories worldwide*. With 19 brands across every chain scale segment, from economy to luxury, BWH Hotel Group suits the needs of developers and guests in every market.

About FLYR

FLYR is a technology company that is purpose-built for the travel industry. Leveraging deep learning, an advanced form of AI, FLYR is helping airlines, cargo, and hospitality businesses around the globe elevate their results. With FLYR, businesses are able to improve revenue performance and modernize the e-commerce experience through accurate forecasting, automation, and analytics. Learn more at flyr.com.



