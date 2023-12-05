Qualtek Automotive Heat Shrink Tubing Featured at Heilind Electronics

WILMINGTON, Mass., Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of interconnect, electromechanical, and sensor products, announces the addition of Qualtek's automotive heat shrink tubing to its range of wiring accessories.

Qualtek’s heat shrink tubing serves as a crucial element in vehicle wiring systems, safeguarding wires in engine compartments, offering abrasion protection for automotive hoses, and ensuring heat resistance from exhaust and engine heat. Additionally, Qualtek heat shrink tubing creates electrical insulation for electric vehicles. Designed to withstand harsh environments, including high abrasion, corrosion, temperature, and voltage, these products are ideally suited for the needs of automotive engineers and developers.



Qualtek's range of heat-shrinkable products is available in a variety of material construction and types, including Polyolefin, Silicon, Teflon, Viton®, Kynar®, and Halogen-Free options. This selection features high-temperature, single-wall, and adhesive-lined tubing, available in different shrink ratios, colors, and sizes.

The product range includes various series, each tailored for specific requirements:

QBK Series : Offers an operating temperature range of -40°C to 125°C, a 4:1 shrink ratio, FMVSS 302 flame retardant certification, and is available in black and clear colors.

For more information about Qualtek’s Automotive Heat Shrink Tubing, please visit Heilind.com or contact your local representative.



About Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics, Inc. (https://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories, and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong, and China.

About Qualtek

Established in 1980, Qualtek Electronics Corp. is a world leader in fan and fan accessories, power supplies, primary power components, EMI power line filters, cable assemblies, domestic and international power cords, and heat shrink products. Qualtek provides high-quality, low-cost products, and superior customer service.

