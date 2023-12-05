Havila Castor cancels ongoing round-trip

The coastal cruise ship Havila Castor is facing technical issues and will stay in Ålesund until the issue has been resolved. The reminder of the ongoing round-trip is therefore cancelled.

On Monday, a technical issue was discovered on board the Havila Castor, which is currently docked in Ålesund. The issue needs to be resolved before the ship can resume operations along the Norwegian coast.

Havila Castor will remain in Ålesund for the time being and will resume operation on the southbound route during the night of December 14th. The departure from Bergen on December 14th will go as planned.





All affected passengers will be contacted by Havila Voyages.

Contacts:

CEO Bent Martini, +47 905 99 650

CFO Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706