Insta Graphic Systems to Attend 2024 Impressions Expo in Long Beach California

Cerritos, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerritos, California -

Insta Graphic Systems, a global leader in the manufacture of custom heat transfers and heat press machines based in Cerritos, CA, has announced they will be attending the Impressions Expo on January 19-21, 2024 in Long Beach, CA. They will be introducing a new and improved screen-printed reflective heat transfer called InstaGlo™, which is ideal for athletic wear, street wear, safety wear, and more. This custom heat transfer product is stretchable, has a fantastic hand, and most importantly is reflective.

Impressions Expo will present various apparel screen printing and embroidery demonstrations as well as hands-on workshops and popular seminars. Top experts in the industry will talk about screen printing, graphic design, Photoshop applications for apparel, embroidery, internet marketing for t-shirts, digitizing artwork, the general workings of the apparel business, and much more. The workshops and seminars to be presented at the Impressions Expo are all designed to promote professional growth on all levels.

Insta Graphic Systems has achieved the reputation of being a leader in custom heat transfers. They offer custom heat transfers for a range of applications. Their durable transfers are capable of withstanding frequent washing and wear and can work well on various kinds of fabrics. Each product type of transfer product in Insta’s catalog of custom printed heat transfers includes the recommended application settings for the heat transfer. The Insta customer service team is always ready to answer any questions customers might have and help them find the total solution for their specific needs. When used in combination with their heat press equipment their heat transfers offer the best-in-class quality, and Insta’s products are considered the industry’s Gold Standard.

It’s also important to point out that unlike CAD-cut and vinyl transfers, Insta Graphic Systems’ custom heat transfers don’t require additional labor such as cutting or weeding. This speeds up production by eliminating the need for repetitive and time-consuming steps.

Insta Graphic Systems’ heat transfers can be tailored to fit almost any needs, are available in a range of colors and styles, and can be printed to match the customer’s own design. The full application process takes seconds including dressing the garment or other substrate on the platen, placing the transfer, and printing the design by using an Insta heat press machine. This is an easy and efficient process, which makes Insta’s heat transfers the ideal solution for time-sensitive and high-quality orders.

A spokesperson for Insta Graphic Systems says, “Our heat press machines boast swift recovery from one application to the next. There is no need to wait for the equipment to reheat before applying the next transfer. Our custom heat transfers are long lasting holding their shape and color even after numerous washes. We also have the ability to work with a vast array of fabrics and designs. Our R&D team performs in-house testing of fabrics to ensure seamless processes and high-quality results.”

Started in 1959, Insta Graphic Systems was founded by two young entrepreneurs who were selling their heat press and heat transfer machines to schools and clubs. Herbert A. Wells, who was a chemist and played a key role in the development of Elmer’s Glue, purchased the company in 1969. Later on, he played a crucial role in the development of the first plastisol heat transfer that allowed easy application and provided a soft to the touch feel, which were characteristics that were not available in heat transfers before that time. Insta Graphic Systems achieved accelerated growth in the early 1970s when decorated T-shirts became the trend. Furthermore, the company became even more popular when they received an international license for the likes of ET and Barbie. Their high quality and innovative heat transfers substantially contributed to the company’s rising reputation in different locations around the globe. At present, Janet Wells, who is the daughter of Herbert Wells and has been working for the company since completing her studies at UCLA, is the President of Insta Graphic Systems.

Those who would like to know more about automatic heat transfer machines can visit the Insta Graphic Systems website or contact them via phone or via email.

https://youtu.be/kqtZZD1Mnv8?si=Jv_3UOKAsoHMIENq

Recent News: Insta Graphic Systems To Attend 2023 Printing United Expo

###

For more information about Insta Graphic Systems, contact the company here:



Insta Graphic Systems

Media Relations

(562) 526-7802

sales@instagraph.com

https://www.instagraph.com/

13925 E. 166th Street

Cerritos, CA 90703-2431