Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

| Source: Canadian General Investments, Limited Canadian General Investments, Limited

Toronto, Ontario, CANADA

TORONTO, Canada, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at November 30, 2023 was $53.38, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 12.6% and 4.9%, respectively. These compare with the 7.5% and 2.3% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at November 30, 2023, the leverage represented 15.7% of CGI’s net assets, up from 14.9% at the end of 2022 and 13.9% at November 30, 2022.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at November 30, 2023 was $34.30, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 8.2% and 0.8%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of November 30, 2023 were as follows:

Information Technology24.5%
Industrials23.3%
Energy13.1%
Consumer Discretionary10.8%
Materials10.5%
Financials10.0%
Real Estate4.4%
Communication Services2.0%
Health Care0.8%
Cash & Cash Equivalents0.6%

The top ten investments which comprised 38.8% of the investment portfolio at market as of November 30, 2023 were as follows:

NVIDIA Corporation6.7%
TFI International Inc.4.3%
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited4.3%
Apple Inc.4.1%
WSP Global Inc.3.4%
The Descartes Systems Group Inc.3.4%
Franco-Nevada Corporation3.4%
Mastercard Incorporated3.4%
West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.3.2%
Shopify Inc.2.6%


