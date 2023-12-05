SoundThinking Sets Upcoming Financial Conference Schedule

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI) (formerly ShotSpotter, Inc.), a leading public safety technology company, is scheduled to present at the following financial conferences:
William Blair’s Public Safety Tech Virtual Conference
Presenting Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. ET
Executives: CEO Ralph Clark and CFO Alan Stewart
Location: Virtual
20th Annual Imperial Capital Security Investor Conference
Presenting Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 1:45 p.m. ET
Executive: CFO Alan Stewart
Location: InterContinental New York Barclay (New York, NY)
Northland AI Conference: Object & Language Understanding
Presenting Friday, December 15, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. ET
Executives: CEO Ralph Clark and CFO Alan Stewart
Location: Virtual
26th Annual Needham Growth Conference
Presenting Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET
Executive: CFO Alan Stewart
Location: Lotte New York Palace (New York, NY)
For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with SoundThinking management, please contact Gateway Group at SSTI@gateway-grp.com.
About SoundThinking
SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI) is a leading public safety technology company that delivers AI and data-driven solutions for law enforcement, civic leadership, and security professionals. SoundThinking is trusted by more than 250 customers and 2,000 agencies to drive more efficient, effective, and equitable public safety outcomes. Our SafetySmart™ platform includes ShotSpotter®, the leading acoustic gunshot detection system; CrimeTracer™, the foremost law enforcement search engine; CaseBuilder™, a one-stop investigation management system; ResourceRouter™, software that directs patrol and community anti-violence resources to help maximize their impact; and SafePointe®, a next-generation concealed weapons detection system. SoundThinking has been designated a Great Place to Work® Company.
Company Contact:
Alan Stewart, CFO
SoundThinking, Inc.
+1 (510) 794-3100
astewart@soundthinking.com
Investor Relations Contacts:
Matt Glover and Greg Bradbury
Gateway Group, Inc.
+1 (949) 574-3860
SSTI@gateway-grp.com