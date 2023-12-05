Pineapple Energy Participates in Bank of America’s 2023 Renewables Conference and Janney’s Clean Energy Investment Symposium

MINNETONKA, Minn., Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGY), a leading provider of sustainable solar energy and back-up power to households and small businesses, is excited to announce that CEO Kyle Udseth and CFO Eric Ingvaldson attended Bank of America’s 2023 Renewables Conference in New York City, NY at the Bank of America Tower last week and will be attending Janney’s Clean Energy Investment Symposium this week in New Orleans, LA at Tulane University.



The Clean Energy Investment Symposium, sponsored by Janney and the Tulane Energy Institute, will feature expert speakers, thematic panels, networking events and the opportunity to meet one-on-one with investors. Speakers will include notable academics and industry experts as well as a keynote by Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards.

To learn more about the Clean Energy Investment Symposium and submit a registration request, visit https://freeman.tulane.edu/events/clean-energy-investment-symposium.

About Pineapple Energy

Pineapple is focused on growing leading local and regional solar, storage, and energy services companies nationwide. Our vision is to power the energy transition through grass-roots growth of solar electricity paired with battery storage. Our portfolio of brands (SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power) provide homeowners and small businesses with an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage, and grid services.

Contacts:

Kyle Udseth

Chief Executive Officer

+1 (952) 996-1674

Kyle.Udseth@pineappleenergy.com

Eric Ingvaldson

Chief Financial Officer

+1 (952) 996-1674

Eric.Ingvaldson@pineappleenergy.com