Prosafe SE: Mandatory notification of trade and significant holding

Vicama AS («Vicama») and Vicama Capital AS (“Vicama Capital”) had on 15 November 2023 entered into a share lending agreement with Prosafe SE (the “Company”) and Pareto Securities AS and SpareBank 1 Markets AS (the “Managers”) for the purposes of facilitating settlement of tradeable shares in the private placement announced on 25 October 2023 (the “Private Placement”). Vicama and Vicama Capital are ultimately controlled by Kjell Christian Ulrichsen.



Prior to lending the shares, Vicama and Vicama Capital held 735 685 shares, representing 6.39%. Vicama made 353 205 shares available for lending and Vicama Capital made 364 738 shares available for lending. The shares have now been re-delivered.



Simen Flaaten is a Director of the Board of Prosafe and the CEO of Vicama Capital. Vicama Capital is defined by the Market Abuse Regulation as a related party of a person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”). Following re-delivery of the lending shares, Vicama Capital holds 549 655 votes and shares.



Upon re-delivery of the lending shares, entities controlled by Kjell Christian Ulrichsen owns and controls 920 602 shares and votes, representing more than 5 % of the total outstanding votes and shares of the Company.



Stavanger, 6 December 2023

Prosafe SE



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.







Attachment