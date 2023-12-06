NetBet Casino joins forces with Apollo Games

GREECE, Athens, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet has reached an agreement with Apollo Games, one of the world's leading iGaming providers, to present its licensed games to the Greek audience. We strongly believe that this is an important step in the effort we are making here at NetBet to provide our players with a comprehensive and high quality service.



Although only founded in 2007, Apollo Games is growing rapidly and is currently licensed in more than 20 countries around the world. This is an event that came quite naturally since the company's philosophy is based on two main pillars: innovation and creativity.

NetBet is looking to expand its presence outside of the UK, with Greece being one of the many countries it is looking to make its presence felt. The partnership with the leading providers in iGaming is assisting in such a direction and actively attests to the above.

Claudia Georgevici, Public Relations Manager of NetBet Greece, said:

"Apollo Games not only strives to innovate, but also to provide its customers with the best possible gaming experience. Its main principle and concern is player entertainment and that everything should happen in a legal and secure environment. NetBet embraces this vision and this makes Apollo Games a great partner to build a strong relationship for the future."

NetBet players can now explore the exciting new Apollo Games titles.

