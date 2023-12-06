Clinical Research Shows the Active Ingredient in Mikra’s Serenity Matches a Benzodiazepine in Effectiveness at Fighting Anxiety, Without Being Habit-Forming





TORONTO, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeist Wellness Inc. (“Lifeist” or the “Company”) (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: LFSWF), a health-tech company that leverages advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough ventures that transform human wellness, reports that European clinical research demonstrated that the active ingredient in Serenity, the newest product from its U.S. biosciences subsidiary Mikra Cellular Sciences Inc. (“Mikra”), is equally effective as a prescription-only benzodiazepine in treating the symptoms of anxiety.

In a multi-center, double-blind, randomized controlled trial1, European researchers determined that the active ingredient in Serenity, steam extract of lavender oil, was as effective as lorazepam (trade name: AtivanTM) in treating generalized anxiety disorder (GAD):

In conclusion, our results demonstrate that [lavender oil] is as effective as lorazepam in adults with GAD... Since lavender oil showed no sedative effects in our study and has no potential for drug abuse, it appears to be an effective and well tolerated alternative to benzodiazepines for amelioration of generalised anxiety.

This research was particularly noteworthy because benzodiazepines, while widely prescribed for anxiety, carry substantial risk of dependency and of seizures in case of withdrawal2.

Furthermore, concerning new research related to anxiety, presented in November 2023 at a scientific session of the American Heart Association3 revealed that:

Even after adjusting for risk factors such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, smoking and Type 2 diabetes, as well as income and education, researchers found that higher cumulative stress was: associated with a 22% increased risk of atherosclerosis, in which plaque builds up in the arteries reducing adequate blood flow; and associated with a 20% increased risk of overall cardiovascular disease, including coronary artery disease and heart failure.

“We are not surprised by the growing body of research revealing the detrimental effects of anxiety on physical as well as mental and emotional health,” said Meni Morim, CEO of Lifeist. “It was this understanding that drove us to accelerate the launch of Serenity. We appreciate the ongoing research shedding light on this affliction that affects far too many people, and on the benefits that the natural ingredient in Serenity brings to the table in addressing it.”

The active ingredient in Serenity is a steam extract of lavender oil which has been extensively clinically studied as a frontline solution to anxiety. What sets Serenity apart from competing products is the consistent GCMS-verified dose4 of the active ingredient combined with the integration of Mikra's proprietary polyterpene blend that provides an agreeable flavor and aftertaste, addressing a common complaint voiced by early adopters of competing lavender oil products of a "perfume-like" taste. With Lifeist's expertise with fragrant and flavorful botanicals, Serenity is poised to become the best tasting lavender oil extract supplement on the market. Plus, Serenity ships with a full 30-day supply in every bottle, as compared to the typical 7- or 14-day supply sold in competing lavender-based products.

To order Serenity, customers should visit www.wearemikra.com/products/serenity and are encouraged to sign up for updates and promotional offers at https://bit.ly/serenity-sign-up.

Mikra is pushing biosciences beyond the expected with the belief that it is possible to add more active, vigorous, enjoyable, and valuable years to your life through protecting and maintaining your cellular health.

Lifeist is committed to bringing natural products -- backed by real science -- to current and future customers and looks forward to introducing new products in the first half of 2024.

About Lifeist Wellness Inc.

Sitting at the forefront of the post-pandemic wellness revolution, Lifeist leverages advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough companies that transform human wellness. Portfolio business units include: CannMart, which operates a B2B wholesale distribution business facilitating recreational cannabis sales to Canadian provincial government control boards including for CannMart Labs, a BHO extraction facility producing high margin cannabis 2.0 products; Australian Vapes, one of Australia’s largest online retailers of vaporizers and accessories; and Mikra, a biosciences and consumer wellness company developing and selling innovative therapies for cellular health. Information on Lifeist and its businesses can be accessed through the links below:

www.lifeist.com

https://cannmart.com

https://wearemikra.com

www.australianvaporizers.com.au

Contact:

Meni Morim

CEO

Lifeist Wellness Inc.

Ph: 647-362-0390

Email: ir@lifeist.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release or has in any way approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not historical in nature contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “expect”, “likely”, “should”, “would”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “potential”, “proposed”, “estimate”, “believe” or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” happen.

The forward-looking information contained herein, including, without limitation, statements related to the introduction of new products in the first half of 2024 and the anticipated benefits of using Serenity instead of antidepressants to treat anxiety are made as of the date of this news release and are based on assumptions management believed to be reasonable at the time such statements were made, including without limitation, that Mikra will be able to develop new products as anticipated and in a timely manner, expectations relating to the effectiveness of lavender oil and its extracts in treating anxiety as demonstrated in published materials and studies, its expectation that the nutraceutical market will develop as currently anticipated, the nutraceutical market will continue to be a multi-billion dollar high-margin market, expectations that Serenity will gain market acceptance as a natural supplement alternative for the treatment of anxiety, along with the expansion of the market for nutraceutical products, as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. While we consider these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to management, there is no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this news release. Such factors include, without limitation: the failure to develop new products as anticipated and in a timely manner, the failure of Serenity, a natural supplement alternative, to demonstrate a notable effectiveness in treating general anxiety disorder or other anticipated health benefits, the inability of the Company to develop Mikra’s business as anticipated, unanticipated changes to current regulations that would adversely impact Mikra’s business, unforeseen developments that would delay Mikra’s ability to sell Serenity, the risk that the expected demand for nutraceutical products in general and those of Mikra in particular does not develop as anticipated and risks relating to the Company’s ability to execute its business strategy and the benefits realizable therefrom. Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company’s current MD&A filed under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Source: Lifeist Wellness Inc.

_______________________

1 A multi-center, double-blind, randomized study of lavender oil in comparison to Lorazepam for generalized anxiety disorder - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19962288/.

TM All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

2 Benzodiazepine withdrawal seizures and management - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/21815323/

3 Depression, anxiety and stress linked to poor heart health in two new studies - https://newsroom.heart.org/news/depression-anxiety-and-stress-linked-to-poor-heart-health-in-two-new-studies.

4 GCMS-verified doses have been rigorously confirmed through Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry analysis, and provide a high level of confidence in the accuracy and reliability of the specified dosage, making it a crucial aspect of quality control in industries where precise and consistent dosing is essential for safety and efficacy.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9704211f-261a-450a-8196-9fffac147d7b