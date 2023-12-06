Collections Industry Increasing Communications Channels, Diversifying Areas of Business

CHICAGO, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While nearly all (98%) third-party collections companies use letters to reach consumers, just 40% have adopted text or SMS messaging to consumers—compared to 37% that were using text in 2022. However, last year, 34% indicated they would start using text messaging within the coming two years, suggesting economic headwinds have stalled companies’ planned investments in communications technologies.



The findings were revealed today in the fifth annual industry report by TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) and Datos Insights, “Seizing the Opportunity in Uncertain Times: The Third-Party Collections Industry in 2023.” The report examines overall collections industry trends, challenges and opportunities and is informed by a survey of third-party debt collection professionals.

“The survey reaffirms our current market indicators, that leveraging customer contact intelligence and the ability to offer a digital experience will be key to the future of the collections market space,” said Eric Foulk, third party collections market leader with TransUnion.

The report found that the willingness and ability of third-party collections companies to invest in new communications channels is largely determined by the size of the firm. Larger firms, with higher budgets and more sophisticated operations, are more likely to adopt new technologies.

Top Communications Investments Over The Next Two Years, by Company Size

Text/SMS Messaging Chatbot or Digital

Assistant Email Large Companies

(20 or more full-time

employees) 31% 43% 17% Small Companies

(19 or fewer full-time

employees) 31% 16% 18%

In line with communications investments, the report found 60% of companies are somewhere on the path to adopting tools that leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies. That includes 11% of companies that already use third-party solutions, 40% that are considering buying or developing AI and ML solutions and 8% that are in the process of deploying these technologies.

Companies’ applications of AI and ML span internal and external functions. Some use cases will help assess a customer’s willingness to pay. Other applications include enhancing customer experiences by identifying the right time and channel through which the consumer prefers to be contacted.

Top Ways Companies Use or Plan to Use AI/ML-based Technologies

Predict

Payment

Outcomes Segment and

Profile

Customers Augment

Self-Service

Platforms Recommend

Communications

Methods Analyze

Account

Lifecycle

Workflows Anticipate

Consumer

Behavior 58%

56%

53%

47%

47%

46%



The challenge for growth

Broader macroeconomic trends have kept consumers generally resilient, tamping down the need for third-party collections activity. Companies recognize the need to gain accounts and expand into new areas of business in order to grow.

The report found that 58% are between moderately and extremely concerned about growing their businesses. Moreover, 64% agree or strongly agree that third-party debt collection firms must diversify their business (e.g., collect different types of debt, expand into other geographic regions) if they are to succeed, thrive, or survive in the long term.

Some of this growth may come from breaking into new verticals, like auto lending or medical debt collection. Another approach is to offer Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) services in which a third-party collections firm helps with processes similar to debt collection, like claims and billing, for businesses within a vertical it already serves.

Both types of expansion were represented in the top two options for growth strategies. Within the next 12 months, 17% of third-party collections companies plan to expand into the FinTech/unsecured consumer lending market, while 12% plan to offer BPO services. Generally, 45% of companies have plans to enter into other types of businesses in the next 12 months.

For full details, including findings related to industry challenges and liquidation rates, read the report here.

Insights on the challenges, trends and innovations occurring in the third-party collections industry are informed by a quantitative survey of 212 third-party debt collection professionals conducted in Q2 2023. A detailed look at the composition of survey respondents is provided in the appendix. Survey results are representative of the market at a 95% confidence interval with a 6.7-point margin of error.

