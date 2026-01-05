TransUnion Appoints Francesca Noli Executive Vice President of Global Consumer Solutions

CHICAGO, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Francesca Noli joined TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) as Executive Vice President of Global Consumer Solutions today, reporting to Chief Global Solutions Officer, Mohamed Abdelsadek.

Noli leads development and market strategy for TransUnion’s TruEmpower™ line of solutions, introducing innovations to business customers that accelerate consumer adoption of credit education and identity protection products.

She brings over 20 years’ experience in product and marketing leadership across financial services, gaming, and enterprise software. Most recently, Noli served as Managing Vice President at Capital One, where she led CreditWise and Money Management in addition to a portfolio of products for secured cards, new customer acquisitions, and customer management within the Card division, delivering hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue.

Her work at Capital One transformed CreditWise from a financial wellness tool into a high-performing business unit, leveraging AI-driven personalization, affiliate partnerships and internal product orchestration.

“TransUnion helps businesses empower their customers to understand, protect and take control of their financial health and digital identities,” said Abdelsadek. “I’m confident Francesca’s proven success in creating and enhancing human-centered products will deliver value to businesses and consumers.”

Noli’s expertise includes digital product development, customer engagement and data-driven decision-making—all instrumental to evolving TruEmpower offerings and delivering value globally.

“TransUnion provides its business customers tools that can significantly enhance consumers’ lives,” said Noli. “When businesses adopt TruEmpower solutions, they become a trusted partner, helping consumers improve their financial health, access essential services and safeguard their identities.”

