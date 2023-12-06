Bionano Announces Presentations Featuring OGM Utility Across Blood Cancer Research at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting

A platform presentation will feature Dr. Enze Liu from the Indiana University School of Medicine sharing findings from a study on the use of optical genome mapping (OGM) to detect structural variants (SVs) in multiple myeloma



Thirteen scientific posters featuring results from OGM applications in myeloid cancers, acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and hematological malignancy research will be presented at the conference

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) today announced that the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition 2023 will feature a broad range of content covering OGM’s utility for research in areas including myeloid cancer, hematological malignancy, leukemia and blood disorders.

ASH’s Annual Meeting brings together industry, medical, and academic professionals to discuss advances in the field of blood disease. The ASH conference will be held December 9-12, 2023, in San Diego, California and online.

Dr. Enze Liu from Indiana University Medical Center will present findings from a research study utilizing OGM to detect complex SVs in plasma cells that may be associated with disease progression in multiple myeloma (MM) as part of a session titled “Multiple Myeloma and Plasma Cell Dyscrasias: Basic and Translational: Molecular Characterization of MM and Precursor Disease States.” The presentation will take place Sunday, December 10, 2023, at 5:30 pm PT at the Manchester Grand Hyatt Harbor Ballroom.

13 posters featuring results from OGM applications in cytogenetic research will be presented at the conference. Unless otherwise noted below, posters will be available to view at the Manchester Grand Hyatt Harbor Ballroom. Posters displayed at the conference may also be viewed here; online only posters may be viewed here.

Scientific presentations and poster sessions from Bionano and collaborators include:

Poster Number Title Author Presented 1414 Partner Gene Associated Trinary Fusion and Orchestration of Multiple Molecular Events in Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia with Variant Rara Fusion Genes Chen J. December 9, 2023



5:30-7:30 PM PT 1610 Deciphering the Structural Variants in B Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia by Optical Genome Mapping Liu M. December 9, 2023



5:30-7:30 PM PT 2834 Optical Genome Mapping for Genome-Wide Structural Variation Analysis in Hematologic Malignancies: A Prospective Study Demonstrates Additional Findings Compared to Standard-of-Care (SOC) Cytogenomic Methods Wicks S. Halls G-H, San Diego Convention Center



December 10, 2023



6:00-8:00 PM PT 4116 Multiomic Characterization of Myelodysplastic Neoplasms (MDS) with Micromegakaryocytes Highlights the Role of EZH2-RUNX1 Deregulation in Disease Hysiopathology and Response to Targeted Therapies Author Links Open Overlay Panel Fernandez-Serrano M. December 11, 2023



6:00-8:00 PM PT 4303 Optical Genomic Mapping Provides Unique Findings in Various Types of Myeloid Neoplasms Quesada A. December 11, 2023



6:00-8:00 PM PT 4612 Comprehensive Characterization of Evolution of Genomic Complexity by Structural Variant and Mutational Profiling in Myelodysplastic Syndrome Patients with Hypomethylating Agent Failure Kanagal-Shamanna R. December 11, 2023



6:00-8:00 PM PT 5024 Enhancing Cytogenetic Diagnostics: Incorporating Optical Genome Mapping in the Laboratory Routine Díaz-González Á. December 11, 2023



6:00-8:00 PM PT 5038 Optical Genome Mapping Allows Detection and Characterization of Cytogenetically Cryptic Oncogenic Fusions in Pediatric Acute Myeloid Leukemia Raca G. December 11, 2023



6:00-8:00 PM PT 5039 Assessment of Optical Genome Mapping for Front-Line Diagnostic Evaluation of Acute Leukemia: A Canadian Single-Center Evaluation of Added Yield in 69 Informative Cases McGinnis E. December 11, 2023



6:00-8:00 PM PT Optical Genome Mapping Combined with High-Throughput Sequencing Is Effective for the Diagnostic and Prognostic Genomic Classification of Acute Myeloid Leukemia and Myelodysplastic Neoplasms Bris Y. Online publication Platinum Talen-Mediated Knock-in of Single-Stranded DNA Templates Facilitates Manufacturing of Clinical-Scale Non-Virally Gene-Edited T Cells from Peripheral Blood Toishigawa K. Online publication Optical Genome Mapping Provides New Molecular Insights in High-Risk Mantle Cell Lymphoma: A Lysa Study Kaltenbach S. Online publication Deciphering the Structural Variants in Acute Myeloid Leukemia and Myelodysplastic Neoplasms by Optical Genome Mapping Liu M. Online publication





Session Title Presenter/s Presented Platform Presentation Unraveling Diverse Mechanisms of Complex Structural Variant Interactions through Multiomic Data in Multiple Myeloma Liu E. Harbor Ballroom, Manchester Grand Hyatt



December 10, 2023



5:30 PM PT

“The broad range of presentations on the use of OGM for hematological malignancy research at ASH this year illustrate the importance of OGM in an area of medical research that can really improve patient care in the long run. The ASH conference brings together thousands of clinicians, scientists and industry members working to conquer blood diseases, and we are pleased that OGM and its role in these research areas will be so well-represented at the meeting,” stated Erik Holmlin, PhD, president and chief executive officer of Bionano.

More details on the conference can be found here.

About Bionano

Bionano is a provider of genome analysis solutions that can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine. The Company’s mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through OGM solutions, diagnostic services and software. The Company offers OGM solutions for applications across basic, translational and clinical research. Through its Lineagen, Inc. d/b/a Bionano Laboratories business, the Company also provides diagnostic testing for patients with clinical presentations consistent with autism spectrum disorder and other neurodevelopmental disabilities. The Company also offers an industry-leading, platform-agnostic software solution, which integrates next-generation sequencing and microarray data designed to provide analysis, visualization, interpretation and reporting of copy number variants, single-nucleotide variants and absence of heterozygosity across the genome in one consolidated view. The Company additionally offers nucleic acid extraction and purification solutions using proprietary isotachophoresis (ITP) technology. For more information, visit www.bionano.com, www.bionanolaboratories.com or www.purigenbio.com.

Unless specifically identified, Bionano’s OGM products are for research use only and not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Forward-Looking Statements of Bionano

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “potential,” “will,” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes and are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, OGM’s utility for research applications in myeloid cancer, hematological malignancy, leukemia and blood disorders, and the utility of OGM for research in the areas reported in the presentations given and the posters made available at ASH’s 2023 annual meeting, and the growth and adoption of OGM for use in research applications in myeloid cancer, hematological malignancy, leukemia and blood disorders. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include the risks and uncertainties associated with: global and macroeconomic events, such as recent and potential bank failures, potential resurgences of COVID-19 or other pandemic inducing diseases, the ongoing conflicts between Ukraine and –Russian and Israel and Hamas and related sanctions,, on our business and the global economy; general market conditions; changes in the competitive landscape and the introduction of competitive technologies or improvements to existing technologies; failure of OGM to be adopted or to prove useful for research in areas including applications in myeloid cancer, hematological malignancy, leukemia and blood disorders; the ability of our OGM solutions to offer the anticipated benefits for and contributions to the areas reported in the presentations given and posters made available at the ASH’s 2023 annual meeting; future study results contradicting the results reported in the presentations given and posters made available at the ASH’s 2023 annual meeting; changes in our strategic and commercial plans; our ability to obtain sufficient financing to fund our strategic plans and commercialization efforts, our ability to effectively manage our uses of cash, and our ability to continue as a “going concern”; the ability of medical and research institutions to obtain funding to support adoption or continued use of our technologies; and the risks and uncertainties associated with our business and financial condition in general, including the risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and in other filings subsequently made by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

CONTACTS

Company Contact:

Erik Holmlin, CEO

Bionano Genomics, Inc.

+1 (858) 888-7610

eholmlin@bionano.com

Investor Relations:

David Holmes

Gilmartin Group

+1 (858) 888-7625

IR@bionano.com