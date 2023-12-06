Patriot Mobile Leaders Receive Salt and Light Award for Christian Leadership

Washington, D.C., Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- December 6, 2023, Washington D.C. - Patriot Mobile announces their founders, Glenn and Jenny Story, were presented with the Salt and Light Award for Christian Leadership by the National Association of Christian Lawmakers (NACL).

The NACL 2023 Annual Meeting and Awards Gala theme was “Save the Nation.” The award was presented to the Storys at NACL’s Awards Gala last night, which is the finale of the organization’s Annual Meeting in Washington D.C., held this year at the Museum of the Bible.

“We are honored to be recognized in this way, and we give all the glory to God,” said Glenn Story, Patriot Mobile CEO. “Patriot Mobile just celebrated our ten-year anniversary, and we are humbled and grateful for this journey God has led us on.”

“We are proud supporters of the National Association of Christian Lawmakers,” said Jenny Story, Patriot Mobile COO. “We’re honored to be here among the nation’s most dedicated Christian lawmakers, Christian and Jewish faith leaders, and conservative champions.”

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson was awarded the American Patriot Award for Christian Honor and Courage, and served as the gala keynote speaker. Andrew Wommack, founder of both Wommack Ministries and Colorado’s Charis Bible College, and President of the Truth & Liberty Coalition, received the George Washington Lifetime Christian Leadership Award.

The National Association of Christian Lawmakers was founded in 2019 to bring federal, state, and local lawmakers together in support of clear biblical principles. They do this by meeting regularly to discuss major issues and propose model statutes, ordinances, and resolutions to address major policy concerns from a biblical worldview.

Patriot Mobile is America’s ONLY Christian conservative wireless provider. Since 2013, Patriot Mobile has given Americans a conservative alternative for their cell service by providing dependable nationwide coverage on 4G and 5G networks and exceptional U.S.-based customer support. Patriot Mobile gives a portion of every dollar earned to support organizations that align with our Four Pillars of Giving, which are the First Amendment, the Second Amendment, the sanctity of life and we support our military and first responders. Patriot Mobile’s mission is to passionately defend our God-given constitutional rights and freedoms, and to glorify God always.

