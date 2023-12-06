Mylo Connects to Ivans Distribution Platform

Milwaukee, WI., Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ivans today announced that Mylo, the insurtech leader whose Amplifi℠ platform integrates into partner experiences to connect business owners and individuals with top-rated insurance solutions from multiple carriers, has signed an agreement to connect to the Ivans Distribution Platform. The partnership will enable Mylo to provide its clients with a comprehensive range of custom quotes via the carriers and MGAs in the Ivans network.

“At Mylo, we leverage insurance intelligence to equip our customers with personalized coverage recommendations,” said Belen Tokarski, Mylo President and Chief Operating Officer. “Through connectivity with the Ivans Distribution Platform, we are then able to deliver competitive quotes that combine the best coverage and price.”

Ivans Distribution Platform streamlines commercial submissions for the insurance industry. This single platform includes robust API support and an extensive network of distribution partners. The Ivans Distribution Platform provides carriers access to thousands of agents through one connection, empowering them to win more of the commercial business they want, no matter the size.

“By leveraging the Ivans Distribution platform, Mylo can focus on what is most important to them – recommending the right coverage to every customer – while we provide quotes for the policies that will meet their needs,” said Reid Holzworth, chief executive officer, Ivans. “This partnership brings added value to our carrier customers as well, broadening their distribution into Mylo’s user base.”

About Ivans

Ivans is where insurance carriers, agents, and MGAs come together to grow their businesses. Every day, our 38,000 agents and over 600 carrier partners plug into technology that empowers them to better determine appetite and eligibility, swiftly produce quotes, get accurate claims and commission updates, automatically communicate policy data, and connect to one another to drive new business. With easier ways to get the day’s work done, insurance professionals can open the door to more revenue without letting complexity in behind it.

About Mylo

Mylo is amplifying insurance solutions to protect what matters. Through its patented Mind of Mylo™ recommendation engine, the insurtech leader connects individuals and business owners with top-rated insurance products from 100+ carriers, across business, auto, home, small group benefits, life and individual health. A growing ecosystem of 60+ channel partners and agencies embed Mylo's Amplifi℠ insurance intelligence platform. Mylo is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, and backed by Group 1001, the global investor with a powerful commitment to technology-driven insurance transformation. Mylo has been honored by Fintech Global's InsurTech100, Benzinga's Global Fintech Awards, Forbes' America's Best Startup Employers and more. For more information, go to www.ChooseMylo.com.