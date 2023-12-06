West Vault Mining is to Present at the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference December 6th

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Vault Mining (TSXV: WVM, OTCQX: WVMDF), based in Vancouver, Canada, focused on the read-to-build Hasbrouck Gold Project in Nevada, today announced that Sandy McVey, CEO will present live at the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on December 6th.



DATE: December 6th

TIME: 10:30 AM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3rOONJH

Available for 1x1 meetings: December 6th 11 AM – 5 PM and December 7th, 8th, and 11th 9 AM- 5 PM

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Recent Company Highlights

Oct 12, 2023: West Vault Mining Granted 1% Royalty on Prospective Property Adjacent to Hasbrouck, Nevada

April 26, 2023: West Vault Mining Announces Coverage Initiation on Hasbrouck Project by Kaiser Research

April 6, 2023: West Vault Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid

Jan 23, 2023: West Vault Mining Announces 51% IRR Pre-Feasibility Study Update for Hasbrouck Gold Project

About West Vault Mining

West Vault owns 100% of the Hasbrouck Gold Project, Nevada, which is a permitted, ready-to-build gold mine with strong economics (51% after-tax Internal Rate of Return, US$206 million Net Present Value, US$877/oz All-In Sustaining Cost, and US$66 million initial capital – see News Release March 8, 2023 for additional details and required disclosure).

West Vault is committed to maximizing shareholder value through its low-risk gold-in-ground strategy, which involves acquiring, advancing, holding, developing, and selling high-quality development gold projects in the best mining jurisdiction.

