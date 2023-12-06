Smart Spaces wins Santander Technology Business of the Year at the Growing Business Awards 2023

LONDON, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Spaces announces today that it has won the Santander Technology Business of the Year at the Growing Business Awards 2023 - an annual event which honours the UK’s most outstanding entrepreneurs and high growth SME businesses.



The judges were impressed by Smart Spaces rapid growth. Its smart building operating system (OS) is leading the market helping to support customers meet their ESG goals and has subsequently established the UK as a global leader in smart building delivery.

Dan Drogman, Smart Spaces’ CEO, says, “Our ambition is to be the world’s leading smart building operating system for commercial real estate. We’re rapidly realising this goal as evidenced by our recent business performance and the future pipeline of projects we’re working on. Winning the Santander Technology Business of the Year at the Growing Business Awards makes us extremely proud given it’s a respected external third party highlighting and endorsing what we’ve achieved.”

Key success highlights

Over 65 million sqft of global office space now managed through its software platform;

30% reduction in building energy emissions achievable in the first year on average through the use of the Smart Spaces OS;

Operations worldwide, with projects in 26 countries including Hong Kong, Dubai, Paris and New York;

New office opened in Prague this year to target mainland Europe;

UK customers include AXA, CBRE, The Crown Estate, GPE, JLL, Hines, Landsec, Lewis Silkin and Santander. Smart Spaces’ software is used in celebrated developments in London like 22 Bishopsgate, Bankside Yards, Hanover Square, Paddington Square and 1 Berkeley Street, as well as in Manchester (The Noma neighbourhood) and Leeds (Wellington Place).

Europe’s first Apple Wallet integration at 22 Bishopsgate for access control, partnering with trusted identity partner, HID. This makes it quicker and more convenient for workers to utilise the Smart Spaces app to gain access to the building as the employee badge and credential required for door entry is 'saved' in Apple Wallet. Leveraging HID Mobile Access, this means staff do this using their iPhones or Apple Watches.

Other new OS developments which include integration with Charge Point. This enables people to quickly find the closest EV charging stations for their cars - direct from the app.



For further information and an award logo, click here

Contact:

Tom Herbst

Mobile: +447768145571

Email: tom@tomherbstpr.co.uk