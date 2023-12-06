WSO2’s Asgardeo Software as a Service Identity Management Solution Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Austin,Texas, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Austin, TX – December 6, 2023 – WSO2, today announced the availability of Asgardeo Software as a Service Identity Management Solution in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. WSO2 customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

WSO2 Asgardeo supports all IAM use cases, which include Customer Identity & Access Management (CIAM) use cases like businesses engaging in B2B (Business-to-Business) and B2C (Business-to-Consumer). It also supports B2E (Business-to-Employee) interactions.

Asgardeo for B2B offers a robust solution for ensuring secure access to your business products and services. It facilitates the seamless onboarding of users through the integration of enterprise internal developer platforms or by allowing customers and partners to self-register. Users have the flexibility to establish access policies that support multi-factor authentication, enhancing overall security. The implementation of role-based access control simplifies authorization management within your B2B applications by enabling the definition of user roles. The platform goes further by empowering enterprise customers and partners with delegated self-administration, granting them the ability to shape the registration and login processes for your B2B applications. It also gives enterprise customers and partners the freedom to incorporate their branding elements into login and registration pages, as well as email notifications. Beyond these features, the platform allows for the management of user accounts at any level, eliminating constraints associated with a two-level organization/tenant hierarchy. As a result, businesses can define as many levels as needed to meet their specific organizational requirements.

“WSO2 Asgardeo facilitates secure and seamless collaboration between businesses by supporting standard identity federation protocols. It allows businesses to establish trust and share resources securely with their partners,” said Geethika Cooray, vice president and general manager of identity and access management at WSO2. “With WSO2’s Asgardeo IAM solution running on Azure and available on the Azure Marketplace, development teams can now easily build, deploy and manage their cloud native applications with greater efficiency and agility,” he added.

"Microsoft Azure Marketplace lets customers worldwide discover, try, and deploy software solutions that are certified and optimized to run on Azure," said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "Azure Marketplace helps solutions like WSO2 Asgardeo reach more customers and markets." The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

About Asgardeo IAM Solution

WSO2 Asgardeo plays a vital role in enhancing the security, user experience, and administrative efficiency in B2B, B2C, and B2E scenarios by providing robust IAM capabilities. The solution offers built-in best practices and workflows via templates and other no-code/low-code options. To learn more, visit the Asgardeo SaaS IAM solution page on the Azure Marketplace.

About WSO2

Founded in 2005, WSO2 is the largest independent software vendor providing open-source API management, integration, and identity and access management (IAM) products. WSO2's products and platforms—including our next-gen internal developer platform, Choreo—empower organizations to leverage the full potential of APIs for secure delivery of digital services and applications, enabling thousands of enterprises in over 90 countries globally to drive their digital transformation journeys. Our open-source, API-first approach frees developers and architects from vendor lock-in, enabling rapid digital product creation. Recognized as leaders by industry analysts, WSO2 has over 800 employees worldwide with offices in Australia, Brazil, Germany, India, Sri Lanka, the UAE, the UK, and the US, with nearly USD100M in annual recurring revenue. Visit https://wso2.com to learn more. Follow WSO2 on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).