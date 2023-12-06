WARP Named Recipient of 2023 Top Software & Tech Award

Los Angeles, CA, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain, and Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, today named WARP as one of the winners of this year’s Top Software & Tech award, which spotlights new-to-market software and technology solutions in the supply chain space.

WARP, a tech-powered freight network specializing in middle-mile solutions, was named a winner in the Supply Chain Visibility AND WMS/TMS categories, for their innovative technology and services connecting the fragmented middle mile. Over the last year, WARP has announced additional funding, a suite of new tracking solutions, an integrated fleet of vehicles backed by the gig economy, new cross-dock technology, and a handful of partnerships with some of the most established and innovative supply chain companies in the world of logistics.

“We’re thrilled to be named to Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2023 Top Software and Tech Awards,” said Daniel Sokolovsky, Co-Founder and CEO, WARP. “My Co-Founder Troy and I have been servicing the food supply chain industry for the last decade and our team has worked non-stop over the last year to provide the best service and technologically advanced transportation solutions that are more cost-efficient, sustainable, and easy to integrate for our customers.”

Close to 58% of submissions pertained to supply chain visibility solutions, followed by WMS/TMS software, warehouse automation, and procurement/ERP software at 18% each, and robotics at just 9% of the submissions.

“From robotics and warehouse automation to procurement and ERP software, WMS, TMS and supply chain visibility solutions, the supply chain software and technology sector continues to boom. These solutions (and many more) are designed to streamline, optimize and innovate the supply chain and logistics space, and do so by incorporating emerging technologies and a path to efficiency,” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

Go to https://foodl.me/39lje2 to view the full list of winners.

About WARP

WARP is a modern freight network bringing peace of mind to shippers founded by entrepreneurs Daniel Sokolovsky and Troy Lester. With its heterogeneous fleet of sedans/SUVs, 53-footers, box trucks, and cargo vans, WARP offers customers the right vehicle for every load based on their speed, price, and service preferences. By pairing proprietary tech with a broad network of carriers and cross-docks, WARP automatically optimizes middle-mile routes through a single integrated platform, giving shippers unparalleled visibility of their loads. Whether it's store replenishments, warehouse-to-warehouse transfers, or linehaul injection into last-mile carriers, WARP customers receive real-time tracking and status updates along with dedicated support every step of the way.

About Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com and www.SDCExec.com to learn more.