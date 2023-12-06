Global Surgical Retractors (Handheld, Self-retaining) Market Report 2023-2030: Minimally Invasive Surgeries and Innovative Retractors Fuel Market Expansion

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surgical Retractors Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Handheld, Self-retaining), By Product (Abdominal Retractor, Finger retractor) By Application (Neurosurgery, Ob/Gyn), By End-use), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global surgical retractors market size is estimated to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 4.8%

Increase in the number of surgical procedures owing to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising adoption of minimally invasive surgeries and development of minimally invasive surgical retractors by major players are the factors expected to contribute to growth.

The presence of a large number of players and their growing number of strategic initiatives to enhance their product portfolios is expected to boost growth. Growing awareness about organ donation and an increasing number of transplantation procedures have a direct impact on the growth. Along with this, open heart surgeries, Kidney procedures, and trauma cases include heavy usage of surgical retractors. The introduction of advanced surgical retractors which include a minimal effort by surgeons is being preferred to reduce turnaround time.

Increasing adoption of robotic surgery is also anticipated to play important role in market growth. The market started to normalize after the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Increasing vaccination and resuming elective surgeries under strict guidelines are anticipated to increase the demand in the second semester of 2021.



Surgical Retractors Market Report Highlights

The handheld type segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022 owing to high preference and low price

The orthopedic segment held the largest revenue share in 2022 in the product outlook

The Obstetrics and Gynecology (Ob/Gyn) segment held the largest revenue share in 2022 due to its advantages including minimal post-operative pain and ease of procedure

North America held the largest market share in the market and is predicted to maintain its dominance over the forecast period

Competitive Landscape

Medtronic

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Medical Devices Business Services, Inc.

Teleflex Incorporated

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Applied Medical Resources Corporation.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Thompson Surgical

Innomed, Inc.

LiNA Medical ApS

Vivo Surgical Private Limited

BVI

CooperSurgical Inc.

Stryker

Terumo Corporation

June Medical Group

Mediflex Surgical Products

Chamfond Biotech Co., Ltd.

Applied Medical Technology, Inc. (AMT)

Microcure (Suzhou) Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

Changzhou Haiers Medical Devices Co., Ltd.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Coloplast

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 178 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Surgical Retractors Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market driver analysis

3.3.2. Market restraint analysis

3.4. Surgical Retractors Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Surgical Retractors: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Surgical Retractors Market: Key Takeaways

4.2. Surgical Retractors Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.3. Handheld

4.3.1. Handheld market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Self-Retaining



Chapter 5. Surgical Retractors: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Surgical Retractors Market: Key Takeaways

5.2. Surgical Retractors: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.3. Abdominal Retractor

5.3.1. Abdominal retractor market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Finger Retractor

5.5. Nerve Retractor

5.6. Orthopedic Retractor

5.7. Rectal Retractor

5.8. Thoracic Retractor

5.9. Ribbon Retractor

5.10. Others Retractor



Chapter 6. Surgical Retractors: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Surgical Retractors Market: Key Takeaways

6.2. Surgical Retractors Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

6.3. Neurosurgery

6.3.1. Neurosurgery market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.4. Wound Closure

6.5. Reconstructive Surgery

6.6. Cardiovascular

6.7. Orthopedic

6.8. Obstetrics and Gynecology (Ob/Gyn)



Chapter 7. Surgical Retractors: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Surgical Retractors Market: Key Takeaways

7.2. Surgical Retractors Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

7.3. Hospitals

7.3.1. Hospitals market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

7.4. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

7.5. Clinics



Chapter 8. Surgical Retractors Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Regional Outlook

8.2. Surgical Retractors Market by Region: Key Takeaways



