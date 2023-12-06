IBN Named Media Sponsor for 6th Annual Sustainability Private Capital Event Hosted by Sustain SoCal and ROTH MKM

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), a leading corporate communications firm and content distributor, is excited to announce its continued collaboration with Sustain Southern California (“Sustain SoCal”) and ROTH MKM (“Roth MKM”) as the official media sponsor for the 6th Annual Sustainability Private Capital Event. This virtual event is scheduled to take place on December 6th-7th, 2023.



Over the past decade, Sustain SoCal has earned a undeniable reputation as a leading information hub, advocacy and networking platform, and educational forum dedicated to advancing discourse and actions on economic progress and sustainable environmental development in Southern California and the surrounding regions.

ROTH MKM is a privately owned investment banking firm renowned for its premier suite of business lines, encompassing M&A, financing, restructuring, advisory, and corporate services. The firm is well-known for hosting industry flagship events tailored to small and mid-cap sectors.

The conference is timely, considering the increased interest and investment in the sustainability space. Factors such as progress in ESG investing guidelines, pressure from activist shareholders to strategize for climate change, new rules governing leading exchanges, supply chain disruptions, stringent green requirements for government contracts, and changing customer appetites underscore the urgency for companies to take action and also highlight exciting opportunities in the sustainability sector.

The conference will feature companies and experts from various verticals, including solar/storage, e-mobility, smart cities, circular economy, and water. Investors participating in the event will include venture capitalists, private equity offices, family offices, representatives of endowments and foundations, as well as angel investors. Participating companies are expected to be primarily in the series A/B stage of their fundraising journey. This format will provide investors from venture capital, private equity, family office and strategic investors the opportunity to meet with early stage sustainability companies (mostly A, B, C round companies). Approximately 40 companies from the Solar/Storage, Hydrogen, e-mobility, Smart City, Circular Economy, and AgTech verticals will be featured.

As the media sponsor for the event, IBN will utilize its suite of corporate communications solutions, including content distribution, syndicated placement, content curation, press releases, and optimized social media strategies to enhance visibility and recognition for panel speakers, participating companies, and the event itself.

Jonathan Keim, IBN’s Communications Director, expressed his enthusiasm for the ongoing partnership, stating, “We are always pleased to partner with both Sustain SoCal and ROTH MKM. It is a pleasure to work alongside their highly professional teams and to actively connect our investor audiences with the events they produce.”

For more information about the 6th Annual Sustainability Private Capital Event, visit https://sustainsocal.org/event/6th-sustainability-private-capital-event/

About Sustain SoCal

Sustain SoCal, a non-profit organization, accelerates sustainability and economic growth through innovation, collaboration, and education in Southern California. The organization has a ten-year history in exploring and implementing pragmatic, real-world solutions to the challenges created by growth, change and inefficiency. It conducts conferences, workshops and networking events that lead to initiatives that positively impact our region’s economic progress and sustainability. For more information, please visit www.sustainsocal.org .

About ROTH MKM

ROTH MKM is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Our full-service platform provides capital raising, high impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH MKM is a privately held, employee-owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on ROTH MKM, please visit www.roth.com.

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 17+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

