Vishay Intertechnology 10 MBd Optocouplers Combine a Low Supply Current of 5 mA With a Wide Voltage Supply Range of 2.7 V to 5.5 V

MALVERN, Pa., Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced five new 10 MBd high speed optocouplers that provide low power consumption to save energy in industrial applications. Featuring a wide voltage supply range of 2.7 V to 5.5 V and an open collector output, the single-channel VOH260A , VOIH060A , and VOWH260A and dual-channel VOH263A and VOIH063A enable usage with low voltage microcontrollers and I²C and SPI bus systems.



Offered in DIP-8, SMD-8, and SOIC-8 packages, the Vishay Semiconductors devices released today utilize a highly efficient input LED coupled to an integrated photodetector logic gate with a strobable output. The optocouplers combine a low supply current of 5 mA maximum per channel with a low typical turn-on threshold current of 2 mA typical, which simplifies designs by eliminating the need for an additional driver stage for a direct microcontroller connection.

The VOH260A, VOIH060A, VOWH260A, VOH263A, and VOIH063A are ideal for data communications, high speed A/D and D/A conversion, level shifting, and providing high voltage safety in automation equipment, motor drives, and tools. The devices feature an internal shield that provides a guaranteed common mode transient immunity (CMTI) of 15 kV/μs minimum. Combined with their low turn-on threshold and supply current, this makes the optocouplers ideal for noise isolation and breaking up ground loops in these applications.

The RoHS-compliant devices offer maximum rated withstand isolation voltage up to 5000 V RMS and provide isolation distances from 5 mm to 10 mm to cover a wide range of requirements, including those of applications with working voltages exceeding 1000 V.

Device Specification Table:

Part # VOH260A VOIH060A VOWH260A VOH263A VOIH063A Channels Single Single Single Dual Dual Typ. I TH (mA) 2 2 2 2 2 Max. supply current (mA) 5 5 5 10 10 V ISO (V RMS ) 5000 3750 5000 5000 3750 Isolation distance (mm) 7, 8 5 10 7, 8 5



Samples and production quantities of the high speed optocouplers are available now, with lead times of six weeks.

