AKWEL: 2024 FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION CALENDAR

2024 FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION CALENDAR

AKWEL (FR0000053027, AKW, PEA), parts and systems manufacturer for the automotive and heavy-vehicle industry, specialist in fluid management, mechanisms and structural parts for electric vehicles, announced its financial communication calendar for 2024.

Press releases Meetings Full-year 2023 revenue Thursday 08 February 2024 Full-year 2023 results Thursday 04 April 2024 Friday 05 April 2024 First-quarter 2024 revenue Thursday 02 May 2024 Annual General Meeting Thursday 23 May 2024 First half-year 2024 revenue Thursday 25 July 2024 First half-year 2024 results Thursday 19 September 2024 Friday 20 September 2024 Third-quarter 2024 revenue Thursday 07 November 2024

All aforementioned press statements will be disclosed after closing of usual trading day. Calendar may be subject to change and is communicated on an indicative basis.

An independent family business, trading on Euronext Paris, AKWEL is a parts and systems manufacturer for the automotive and heavy-vehicle industry, and a specialist in fluid management, mechanisms and structural parts for electric vehicles. The Group achieves this with their first-rate industrial and technological know-how in mastering the application and processing of materials (plastic, rubber, metal) and mechatronic integration.



Working in 21 countries across 5 continents, AKWEL employs 9500 employees worldwide.

Euronext Paris — Compartment B — ISIN: FR0000053027 — Reuters: AKW.PA — Bloomberg: AKW:FP

AKWEL

Benoit Coutier — Financial VP — Tel.: +33 (0) 4 50 56 98 68

EKNO — Public Relations

Jean-Marc Atlan — jean-marc.atlan@ekno.fr — Tel: +33 (0) 6 07 37 20 44

CALYPTUS — Investor Relations

Mathieu Calleux — akwel@calyptus.net — Tel.: +33 (0) 1 53 65 68 68

