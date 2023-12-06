AKWEL: 2024 FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION CALENDAR

06 December 2023 at 5:45 pm
2024 FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION CALENDAR
AKWEL (FR0000053027, AKW, PEA), parts and systems manufacturer for the automotive and heavy-vehicle industry, specialist in fluid management, mechanisms and structural parts for electric vehicles, announced its financial communication calendar for 2024.
|Press releases
|Meetings
|Full-year 2023 revenue
|Thursday 08 February 2024
|Full-year 2023 results
|Thursday 04 April 2024
|Friday 05 April 2024
|First-quarter 2024 revenue
|Thursday 02 May 2024
|Annual General Meeting
|Thursday 23 May 2024
|First half-year 2024 revenue
|Thursday 25 July 2024
|First half-year 2024 results
|Thursday 19 September 2024
|Friday 20 September 2024
|Third-quarter 2024 revenue
|Thursday 07 November 2024
All aforementioned press statements will be disclosed after closing of usual trading day. Calendar may be subject to change and is communicated on an indicative basis.
|Next press release: 2023 annual turnover, 08 February 2024, after markets close.
|An independent family business, trading on Euronext Paris, AKWEL is a parts and systems manufacturer for the automotive and heavy-vehicle industry, and a specialist in fluid management, mechanisms and structural parts for electric vehicles. The Group achieves this with their first-rate industrial and technological know-how in mastering the application and processing of materials (plastic, rubber, metal) and mechatronic integration.
Working in 21 countries across 5 continents, AKWEL employs 9500 employees worldwide.
Euronext Paris — Compartment B — ISIN: FR0000053027 — Reuters: AKW.PA — Bloomberg: AKW:FP
Contacts
AKWEL
Benoit Coutier — Financial VP — Tel.: +33 (0) 4 50 56 98 68
EKNO — Public Relations
Jean-Marc Atlan — jean-marc.atlan@ekno.fr — Tel: +33 (0) 6 07 37 20 44
CALYPTUS — Investor Relations
Mathieu Calleux — akwel@calyptus.net — Tel.: +33 (0) 1 53 65 68 68
