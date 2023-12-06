AKWEL: 2024 FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION CALENDAR

AKWEL (FR0000053027, AKW, PEA), parts and systems manufacturer for the automotive and heavy-vehicle industry, specialist in fluid management, mechanisms and structural parts for electric vehicles, announced its financial communication calendar for 2024.

 Press releasesMeetings
Full-year 2023 revenueThursday 08 February 2024 
Full-year 2023 resultsThursday 04 April 2024Friday 05 April 2024
First-quarter 2024 revenueThursday 02 May 2024 
Annual General MeetingThursday 23 May 2024 
First half-year 2024 revenueThursday 25 July 2024 
First half-year 2024 resultsThursday 19 September 2024Friday 20 September 2024
Third-quarter 2024 revenueThursday 07 November 2024 

All aforementioned press statements will be disclosed after closing of usual trading day. Calendar may be subject to change and is communicated on an indicative basis.

Next press release: 2023 annual turnover, 08 February 2024, after markets close.


An independent family business, trading on Euronext Paris, AKWEL is a parts and systems manufacturer for the automotive and heavy-vehicle industry, and a specialist in fluid management, mechanisms and structural parts for electric vehicles. The Group achieves this with their first-rate industrial and technological know-how in mastering the application and processing of materials (plastic, rubber, metal) and mechatronic integration.

Working in 21 countries across 5 continents, AKWEL employs 9500 employees worldwide.
Contacts

AKWEL
Benoit Coutier — Financial VP — Tel.: +33 (0) 4 50 56 98 68

EKNO — Public Relations
Jean-Marc Atlan — jean-marc.atlan@ekno.fr — Tel: +33 (0) 6 07 37 20 44

CALYPTUS — Investor Relations
Mathieu Calleux — akwel@calyptus.net — Tel.: +33 (0) 1 53 65 68 68

