Newsweek and Statista Announce Their 5th Ranking of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2024

NEW YORK, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek, the modern global digital news organization, in partnership with Statista, announced today the release of its 5th rankings of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2024 , which is also the cover story for this week’s edition of Newsweek. The exclusive list identifies America’s most responsible companies based on a holistic view of corporate responsibility, as defined by ESG measures such as environment, social good and corporate governance.

“As we approach the start of a new year, Newsweek readers and the American populace at-large will begin to review and account for the changes they want to make to start fresh in 2024,” said Newsweek’s Director Growth and Strategic Partnerships for Rankings, Josh Smith. “The Most Responsible Companies list will be a particularly useful tool to those who may be reevaluating their career paths and want to understand the American firms that are leading the charge on efforts around corporate sustainability, governance and social good.”

The analysis was based on metrics inclusive of quantitative data from 30 different key performance indicators, as well as a corporate social responsibility reputation survey of 17,000 U.S. residents. In total, 600 companies have been identified as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies, with the initial analysis focused on the top 2000 public companies by revenue. The top 10 companies on the list include:

Merck & Co Xylem HP Cisco Systems Hewlett Packard Enterprise Regency Centers Applied Materials Hasbro Illumina Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

See the full ranking report here: https://www.newsweek.com/rankings/americas-most-responsible-companies-2024

