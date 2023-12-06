New York, USA, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primary Biliary Cholangitis Market to Register Stunning Growth by 2032, Predicts DelveInsight | Key Companies to Watch Out - Ipsen, Zydus, COUR, Calliditas, CymaBay, Mirum, Intercept, Escient, GlaxoSmithKline

The dynamics of the primary biliary cholangitis market are anticipated to change during the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of PBC, robust pipeline with emerging primary biliary cholangitis therapies, and growing research and development, which are increasing the demand for better diagnosis and treatment options for PBC.

DelveInsight’s Primary Biliary Cholangitis Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, primary biliary cholangitis emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted primary biliary cholangitis market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Primary Biliary Cholangitis Market Report

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the primary biliary cholangitis market size was found to be USD 1.1 billion in 2022 in the 7MM and it is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032.

in 2022 in the 7MM and it is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032. According to DelveInsight’s analysis, in 2022, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of PBC was nearly 291K in the 7MM. The highest number of cases was seen in the US, i.e., 139K .

in the 7MM. The highest number of cases was seen in the US, i.e., . Leading primary biliary cholangitis companies such as Ipsen, Zydus Therapeutics Inc., COUR Pharmaceutical Development Company, Inc., Calliditas Therapeutics AB, CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc., Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Escient Pharmaceuticals, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, and others are developing novel primary biliary cholangitis drugs that can be available in the primary biliary cholangitis market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel primary biliary cholangitis drugs that can be available in the primary biliary cholangitis market in the coming years. Some of the key therapies for primary biliary cholangitis treatment include Elafibranor, Saroglitazar Magnesium, CNP-104, Setanaxib, Seladelpar, Volixibat, Bezafibrate, EP547, Linerixibat , and others.

and others. In June 2023, GENFIT presented positive topline data from the pivotal ELATIVE Phase III trial conducted in patients with PBC, who have an inadequate response or intolerance to UDCA.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the primary biliary cholangitis market share @ Primary Biliary Cholangitis Market Report

Primary Biliary Cholangitis Overview

Primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), previously known as primary biliary cirrhosis, is a chronic liver condition caused by the gradual destruction of small bile ducts within the liver. This leads to a build-up of bile and eventually causes liver scarring and high blood pressure in the liver. People with PBC might not show symptoms initially, but as it progresses, they could experience jaundice, itching, and fatigue. Other possible primary biliary cholangitis symptoms include abdominal pain, darkened skin, and fatty deposits around the eyes. Dry mouth, eyes, and bone, muscle, and joint pain are also common. As the disease advances, symptoms of cirrhosis like jaundice, swelling, fluid build-up in the abdomen, and varicose veins may appear. To diagnose PBC, doctors typically conduct a blood test to check for anti-mitochondrial antibodies (AMA), which are usually present in nearly all PBC cases. Additionally, a liver biopsy, where a tiny sample of liver tissue is taken, can confirm the diagnosis. Imaging tests might be used to rule out other conditions or further evaluate patients once PBC is diagnosed.





Primary Biliary Cholangitis Epidemiology Segmentation

The primary biliary cholangitis epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current primary biliary cholangitis patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The primary biliary cholangitis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of PBC

Gender-specific Cases of PBC

Age-specific Cases of PBC

Download the report to understand which factors are driving primary biliary cholangitis epidemiology trends @ Primary Biliary Cholangitis Epidemiological Insights

Primary Biliary Cholangitis Treatment Market

Treatment objectives aim to decelerate the advancement of the disease and alleviate associated symptoms such as itching, osteoporosis, and sicca syndrome. Liver transplantation stands as the singular life-saving procedure available. Ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA) stands as the primary medication employed to impede disease progression. Patients in the initial stages of the disease witness clinical, biochemical, and histological enhancements. Studies indicate that UDCA postpones the necessity for transplantation and prolongs life. However, its effectiveness in later stages, particularly in cases of cirrhosis, remains uncertain.

Research is ongoing regarding the use of corticosteroids in individuals lacking autoimmune hepatitis characteristics. Combining UDCA with dexamethasone has demonstrated the upregulation of anion exchanger via alternate promoters in hepatocytes in laboratory settings. Budesonide is under consideration due to its significant first-pass hepatic metabolism, potentially minimizing adverse reactions. These corticosteroids might help alleviate symptoms and enhance both biochemical and histologic indicators. However, the risk of corticosteroid-induced osteoporosis is a significant consideration in their use.

The use of rituximab, an anti-CD20 antibody that targets B-cells, has been under investigation for its application in primary biliary cholangitis due to its impact on autoantibody production, a defining characteristic of the disease. Studies have shown that rituximab administration is linked to a reduction in anti-mitochondrial antibody levels. However, it's important to note that the concentration of these antibodies does not necessarily correlate with the severity or prognosis of the disease.

Learn more about the FDA-approved drugs for primary biliary cholangitis @ Drugs for Primary Biliary Cholangitis Treatment

Key Primary Biliary Cholangitis Therapies and Companies

Elafibranor: Ipsen

Saroglitazar Magnesium: Zydus Therapeutics Inc.

CNP-104: COUR Pharmaceutical Development Company, Inc.

Setanaxib: Calliditas Therapeutics AB

Seladelpar: CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc.

Volixibat: Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Bezafibrate: Intercept Pharmaceuticals

EP547: Escient Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Linerixibat: GlaxoSmithKline

To know more about primary biliary cholangitis clinical trials, visit @ Primary Biliary Cholangitis Treatment Drugs

Primary Biliary Cholangitis Market Dynamics

The primary biliary cholangitis market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years. The increasing prevalence of PBC, driven by factors like a rise in IBD cases, a growing geriatric population, an increase in the elderly age group, and advancements in diagnostic technology such as ERCP and MBCP, has led to a rising demand for enhanced diagnosis and treatment options. With only one approved treatment for UDCA-resistant PBC currently available, the first drug approved in the pipeline stands to gain a significant advantage over others. Furthermore, the development of potential biomarkers like miRNA for PBC diagnosis holds promise for improving the screening of PBC patients.

Furthermore, many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the primary biliary cholangitis market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the primary biliary cholangitis market in the 7MM.

However, several factors may impede the growth of the primary biliary cholangitis market. The symptom burden of PBC is independent of disease severity or the response to ursodeoxycholic acid, leading to a diminished quality of life for PBC patients. The influence of antimitochondrial antibodies and T-cell abnormalities in contributing to the symptoms associated with PBC remains uncertain. Additionally, the presence of off-label therapies like UDCA may impede the market share of recently approved drugs. Furthermore, the ongoing challenges of chronic morbidity, treatment expenses, and the necessity for transplantation collectively create a significant treatment burden for individuals affected by PBC.

Moreover, primary biliary cholangitis treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients’ overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the primary biliary cholangitis market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the primary biliary cholangitis market growth.

Primary Biliary Cholangitis Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Primary Biliary Cholangitis Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Primary Biliary Cholangitis Market Size in 2022 USD 1.1 Billion Key Primary Biliary Cholangitis Companies Ipsen, Zydus Therapeutics Inc., COUR Pharmaceutical Development Company, Inc., Calliditas Therapeutics AB, CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc., Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Escient Pharmaceuticals, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, and others Key Primary Biliary Cholangitis Therapies Elafibranor, Saroglitazar Magnesium, CNP-104, Setanaxib, Seladelpar, Volixibat, Bezafibrate, EP547, Linerixibat, and others

Scope of the Primary Biliary Cholangitis Market Report

Primary Biliary Cholangitis Therapeutic Assessment: Primary Biliary Cholangitis current marketed and emerging therapies

Primary Biliary Cholangitis current marketed and emerging therapies Primary Biliary Cholangitis Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Primary Biliary Cholangitis Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Primary Biliary Cholangitis Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Primary Biliary Cholangitis Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about primary biliary cholangitis drugs in development @ Primary Biliary Cholangitis Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1. Primary Biliary Cholangitis Market Key Insights 2. Primary Biliary Cholangitis Market Report Introduction 3. Primary Biliary Cholangitis Market Overview at a Glance 4. Primary Biliary Cholangitis Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Primary Biliary Cholangitis Treatment and Management 7. Primary Biliary Cholangitis Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Primary Biliary Cholangitis Marketed Drugs 10. Primary Biliary Cholangitis Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Primary Biliary Cholangitis Market Analysis 12. Primary Biliary Cholangitis Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

