AMD Extends Mobile PC Leadership with AMD Ryzen™ 8040 Series Processors and Makes Ryzen™ AI Software Widely Available, Advancing the AI PC Era

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced the new AMD Ryzen™ 8040 Series mobile processors, extending its leadership mobile offerings with best-in-class x86 processor performance.1 With the integrated Ryzen AI NPU on-die on select models, AMD is bringing even more state-of-the-art AI PCs to market,1 with up to 1.6x more AI processing performance than prior AMD models,2 to deliver new premium experiences and AI-ready capabilities. To further enable great AI experiences, AMD is also making Ryzen AI3 Software widely available for users to easily build and deploy machine learning models on their AI PCs.

AMD Ryzen 8040 Series processors are the latest to join the powerful Ryzen™ Series processor portfolio and are expected to be broadly available from leading OEMs including Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Razer, beginning in Q1 2024.

“We continue to deliver high performance and power-efficient NPUs with Ryzen AI technology to reimagine the PC,” said Jack Huynh, SVP and GM of AMD computing and graphics business. “The increased AI capabilities of the 8040 series will now handle larger models to enable the next phase of AI user experiences.”

AMD Ryzen™ 8040 Series Processors

AMD Ryzen™ 8040 Series processors offer next-level performance from everyday productivity to incredible content creation, with the Ryzen 9 8945HS processor offering up to 64% faster video editing and up to 37% faster 3D rendering than the competition,4 while gamers can enjoy up to 77% faster gaming performance.5

Designed on AMD “Zen 4” processor architecture and with up to eight cores capable of delivering up to 16 threads of processing power, the Ryzen 9 8945HS offers leading single-core and multi-core performance.6 With AMD RDNA™ 3 architecture-based Radeon™ graphics and select systems powered by AMD XDNA™ architecture built for AMD Ryzen™ AI, the new processors are designed for creative professionals, gamers, and mainstream users looking for a powerful laptop with trusted performance today, and the capability to run advanced AI experiences.

The latest Ryzen™ processors provide the most performance available for ultrathin PC laptops and long battery life through innovative power management features, making it the perfect choice for modern professionals, gaming enthusiasts and creatives looking for faster and more power-efficient computing. AMD Ryzen 8040 Series processors also come with advanced LPDDR5 memory support. With these new processors, users are able to take advantage of immersive virtual experiences, gaming and streaming, and trust that their devices support demanding AI use cases while maintaining power efficiency.

Model Cores / Threads Boost7/Base Frequency Total Cache TDP NPU AMD Ryzen™ 9 8945HS 8C/16T Up to 5.2 GHz / 4.0 GHz 24MB 45W Yes AMD Ryzen™ 7 8845HS 8C/16T Up to 5.1 GHz / 3.8 GHz 24MB 45W Yes AMD Ryzen™ 7 8840HS 8C/16T Up to 5.1 GHz / 3.3 GHz 24MB 28W Yes AMD Ryzen™ 7 8840U 8C/16T Up to 5.1 GHz / 3.3 GHz 24MB 28W Yes AMD Ryzen™ 5 8645HS 6C/12T Up to 5.0 GHz / 4.3 GHz 22MB 45W Yes AMD Ryzen™ 5 8640HS 6C/12T Up to 4.9 GHz / 3.5 GHz 22MB 28W Yes AMD Ryzen™ 5 8640U 6C/12T Up to 4.9 GHz / 3.5 GHz 22MB 28W Yes AMD Ryzen™ 5 8540U 6C/12T Up to 4.9 GHz / 3.2 GHz 22MB 28W NA AMD Ryzen™ 3 8440U 4C/8T Up to 4.7 GHz / 3.0 GHz 12MB 28W NA





AMD Ryzen 8040 processors are ready to leverage the full range of the Windows 11 ecosystem for optimized performance, including full support for Windows 11 security features. Select systems with an AMD Ryzen 8040 Series processor can also access out-of-the-box AI with Window Studio Effects Pack, enabling privacy at home or on-the-go with background blur, eye gaze tracking, and noise cancellation.

"It’s been incredible to see AMD and Microsoft's long partnership moving into the next wave of technology, bringing AI innovation to our shared customers,” said Pavan Davuluri, CVP Windows + Devices, Microsoft. “We’re so excited to see Ryzen 8040 Series processor-powered devices come to life in the Windows ecosystem and can’t wait to see what developers and customers do with all of this innovation.”

Introducing Developer Software for Ryzen AI

Ryzen AI Software is now widely available, making it possible for developers to build and deploy machine learning models trained in frameworks such as PyTorch or TensorFlow and run them on select laptops powered by Ryzen AI.

The 1.0 version of Ryzen AI software enables ONNX Runtime applications and offers a pre-optimized model zoo on Hugging Face, allowing users to get started and up and running AI models in minutes. Laptops with Ryzen AI can offload AI models to the NPU, thereby freeing up the CPU to reduce power consumption8 while extending battery life9. As part of the Ryzen AI software launch, developers can take advantage of Ryzen AI to build AI applications with advanced gesture recognition, biometric authentication, and other accessibility features. Developers are also given early access support for Automatic Speech Recognition models like Whisper and Large Language Models (LLM) like OPT and Llama-2 in order to build natural language speech interfaces for their applications and unlock other Natural Language Processing features such as document summarization and email assistance.

AMD also recently announced the Pervasive AI Developers Contest to challenge developers to create innovative and exciting AI applications with use cases in data centers, workstations and laptops, gaming, robotics, and more. One contest option is for developers to build applications for PCs using vision, speech, or domain-optimized LLMs to bring the AI PC to life and highlight its potential to improve user experience and efficiency. Applications for the complementary hardware closes on January 31.

