Meridian Bank Ranked Top SBA Lender

MALVERN, Pa., Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Bank (Nasdaq: MRBK) has been ranked a top lender in the Small Business Administration’s Eastern Pennsylvania District.



Meridian Bank placed first in dollar volume and third in the total number of SBA 7(a) loans in the most recent SBA fiscal year 2023 (10/1/2022-9/30/2023). During that period, Meridian provided $128.8 million in 7(a) lending through 138 loans, continuing a steady increase over the past four years. This also ranks Meridian as the third lender in New Jersey in volume and number of loans, and the 47th lender in the nation by volume.

Meridian’s SBA Lending Team is led by Rocco Perate, Executive Vice President, SBA Lending. Perate states, “The fact that Meridian ranks so high in number of loans and is the top SBA lender in terms of dollars is a credit to our entrepreneurial spirit, our dedicated team of experts, our commitment to SBA and our deep understanding of the needs of small businesses in our region.”

Perate and his team are headquartered in Meridian’s center city office at 1760 Market Street, and can be reached at sba@meridianbanker.com.

About Meridian Corporation

Meridian Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of Meridian Corporation, is an innovative community bank serving Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and Florida. Through more than 20 offices, including bank branches and mortgage locations, Meridian offers a full suite of financial products and services. Meridian specializes in business and industrial lending, retail and commercial real estate lending, electronic payments and wealth management solutions through Meridian Wealth Partners. Meridian also offers a broad menu of high-yield depository products supported by robust online and mobile access. For additional information, visit our website at www.meridianbanker.com. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.



