California Water Service Group Earns “America’s Most Responsible Companies” Designation by Newsweek for Third Consecutive Year

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the third year in a row, California Water Service Group (Group) (NYSE: CWT) has earned a spot on Newsweek magazine’s list of “America’s Most Responsible Companies.” Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world’s leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, recognized Group for the utility’s sustainability and corporate citizenship efforts.



Group ranked No. 1 among investor-owned water utilities, 16th in the Energy & Utilities category, and 298th overall among all companies nationwide. The 2024 list spans 14 industries and recognizes the top 600 out of the 2,000 largest public companies by revenue.

America’s Most Responsible Companies were selected based on publicly available key performance indicators (KPIs) derived from corporate social responsibility, sustainability, and other reports, and through results from an independent survey. The 30 KPIs focused on company performance in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) areas, while the independent survey asked respondents about their perception of company activities related to corporate social responsibility.

“Caring for the environment and doing the right thing by our customers, communities, employees, and stockholders is our focus day in and day out at California Water Service Group,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, Group Chairman & CEO. “We are honored that Newsweek has again recognized us for our commitment, and we remain steadfast in improving and enhancing our efforts year over year.”

The full listing is published at www.newsweek.com/rankings/americas-most-responsible-companies-2024.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is the largest regulated water utility in the western United States. It provides high-quality, reliable water and/or wastewater services to more than 2 million people in California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Washington, and Texas through its regulated subsidiaries, California Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, and Washington Water Service, and its utility holding company, Texas Water Service.

What sets Group apart is its commitment to enhancing the quality of life for its customers, communities, employees, and stockholders. Guided daily by their promise to provide quality, service, and value, Group’s 1,200+ employees lead the way in working to protect the planet, care for people, and operate with the utmost integrity. Integral to Group’s strategy is investing responsibly in water and wastewater infrastructure, sustainability initiatives, and community well-being. The company has been named one of “America’s Most Responsible Companies” and the “World’s Most Trustworthy Companies” by Newsweek and a Great Place to Work®. More information is available at www.calwatergroup.com.



*California Water Service received the highest score in the West Large segment of the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Water Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study of customers’ satisfaction nationally among water customers in the US. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

