LifeLabs Proudly Presents 2022 Community Report: "Committed to Care"

Toronto, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeLabs, Canada's leading provider of medical diagnostic services, is proud to unveil the 2022 Community Report titled "Committed to Care." This report highlights the incredible journey of our dedicated team over the past year, exemplifying our dedication to the health and well-being of Canadians.

"Committed to Care" is a testament to LifeLabs' core values, emphasizing our unwavering commitment to creating a positive impact on society and our colleagues. This comprehensive report showcases the remarkable accomplishments of the LifeLabs team in 2022 and how our people make great things happen, empower and celebrate each other, energize and support our communities, build and sustain innovation, and reach out and care for our customers.

In the words of our President and CEO, Charles Brown, "Our people are what make LifeLabs a great place to work. In 2022, when we received recognition as one of the most trusted brands in health diagnostics in Canada, it was a testament to the trust Canadians have in our exceptional team. It's why we've put significant effort into honouring and celebrating our people in this year's Community Report. It is truly their dedication, agility, and tenacity that make us a stronger and more elevated organization."

Key highlights from the report include:

Fostering a Culture of Support and Recognition: LifeLabs celebrated various milestones, nurturing a culture that appreciates and supports our team.

LifeLabs celebrated various milestones, nurturing a culture that appreciates and supports our team. Investing in Communities: In 2022, LifeLabs continued to support local initiatives, making a tangible difference in the communities we serve.

In 2022, LifeLabs continued to support local initiatives, making a tangible difference in the communities we serve. Pushing the Boundaries of Innovation: The report delves into the innovative strides made in healthcare, ensuring Canadians have access to state-of-the-art medical solutions.

The report delves into the innovative strides made in healthcare, ensuring Canadians have access to state-of-the-art medical solutions. Unwavering Commitment to Customer Care: LifeLabs' commitment to providing top-tier care and service to our valued customers across Canada is evident in our stories.

LifeLabs' commitment to providing top-tier care and service to our valued customers across Canada is evident in our stories. Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Initiatives: LifeLabs' commitment to fostering diversity and inclusivity within our organization continues to grow.

We invite you to join us in celebrating a year of achievements and dedication! Explore the complete "Committed to Care" report by clicking on the following link: https://www.lifelabs.com/community-report/

Attachment