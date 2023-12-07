Industry Leader Greg Roche Joins Distalmotion as CEO

Lausanne, Switzerland, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Distalmotion, a pioneer in novel, on-demand robotics, has hired medical device industry leader, Greg Roche, as CEO. Subject to shareholder approval, Roche will also join the company’s Board of Directors. In his role, Roche will lead Distalmotion’s U.S. and EU expansion initiatives for its Dexter® surgical robot, providing experienced insight and guidance for the next phase of the company’s growth strategy.

Roche joins Distalmotion with more than 20 years of commercial and executive experience in the Medtech industry, bringing a wealth of expertise across laparoscopic surgery, endoscopic visualization, and surgical robotics.

Most recently, Roche served as CEO of avateramedical, adding to his leadership and experience within soft-tissue robotic technologies. Prior to this, he was Global President, Robotics and Technology at Zimmer Biomet, where he led the successful global launch of the ROSA® Robotic Knee System and delivered above market growth for the company, in part by developing innovative business models tailored to meet the unique demands of the Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC’s). Beginning in the early 2000’s, Roche served in multiple US commercial and leadership roles across Stryker. Roche is distinctly positioned to bring rich commercial and marketing experience from each of these roles to Distalmotion.

“I am thrilled to join Distalmotion – we have an incredible and talented team that has positioned Distalmotion to become a leader in the next generation of surgical robotics. I would like to thank Michael Friedrich, Distalmotion’s former CEO for creating the foundation that truly paves the way for future success, and for continuing in his new role as COO,” commented Roche. “Dexter is an exceptional product that will help empower wider access to robotic surgery. I look forward to making this innovative solution a standard of care in minimally invasive surgery and build upon the body of evidence that has been generated in nearly 800 cases and over 35 different surgical procedures.”

“We are incredibly proud to welcome Greg to Distalmotion’s leadership team,” said Rick Anderson, Chairman of the Board. “Greg’s global experience in the space, proven U.S. launch track record and depth of understanding of our market segment is an extraordinary fit and sets the company up for a very exciting future.”

About Distalmotion

Distalmotion is a medical device company founded in Lausanne, Switzerland with a mission to establish a new standard of care through robotic innovation. It aims to deliver the benefits of robotic surgery to more hospitals, more surgeons, and more patients worldwide. To do so, the company has developed the surgical robot Dexter®. Dexter empowers surgeons by removing robotic barriers and delivering excellence, ultimately enabling greater patient access to best-in-class minimally invasive surgery.

For further information visit: www.distalmotion.com and follow us on LinkedIn/Twitter: @Distalmotion.

