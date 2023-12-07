McCredie Investments Announces Signing of Purchase Agreement for Acquisition of Sutton Group Realty Services Ltd., Ushering in a New Era for Canadian Real Estate

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McCredie Investments , led by real estate entrepreneur Ross McCredie, is delighted to announce the signing of a purchase agreement for the acquisition of Sutton Group Realty Services Ltd ., signaling a pivotal step towards a transformative shift in the Canadian real estate landscape. This strategic move underscores a commitment to advanced technology, customer experience, and fiduciary innovation within the industry.



McCredie brings a track record and depth of expertise to lead Sutton Group Realty Services Ltd. into the future, including:

Founder of McCredie Investments - a boutique investment and advisory firm recognized for its focus on advanced technologies that redefine property transactions.

Founder of RealWealth - an innovative wealth management platform specializing in real estate and tangible assets.

Former Chief Global Strategist of Pacific Union concurrently served as the Chief Executive Officer of its subsidiary, The Mark Company.

Led the sale of Pacific Union to Compass, creating the largest independent brokerage in the United States.

Co-founder of Dundee 360, a global real estate investment company specializing in development, sales/marketing, and asset management.

Founder of Sotheby’s International Realty Canada, instrumental in its exceptional expansion across 30 markets, boasting over 900 realtors and $25 billion in real estate sales within its inaugural decade.

The signing of the purchase agreement for Sutton Group Realty Services Ltd. signals a significant milestone for the Canadian real estate ecosystem. McCredie's vision for the organization's future encompasses enhancing support services and fostering expansive growth opportunities for Sutton agents, primarily focusing on modernizing and amplifying Sutton's agent presence across Canada.

Sutton Group Realty Services Ltd., a prominent Canadian-founded brokerage operates 200 offices nationwide and boasts a team of 6,000+ agents. With an annual sales volume surpassing $35 billion, this acquisition, upon closing, stands as a testament to McCredie's commitment to advancing real estate operations within the Canadian market.

According to McCredie, “In signing this purchase agreement, we acknowledge and celebrate the legacy and achievements of Sutton Group. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the vendors for their role in shaping this industry-leading organization. Our intention is to build from the foundation of Sutton Group's legacy. By leveraging advanced technologies, we envision a future where innovation meets responsibility, where new technologies enrich the real estate experience while ensuring unwavering dedication to meeting evolving needs and opportunities in the market."

McCredie Investments' signing of this purchase agreement marks a transformative moment, promising a vibrant future for Sutton Group Realty Services Ltd. and its stakeholders in the dynamic Canadian real estate market.

About McCredie Investments

McCredie Investments is a boutique investment and advisory firm specializing in cutting-edge real estate services and technology. With a global presence, it has played a pivotal role in significant investments and advisory positions across various countries, including the UAE, India, Croatia, and Canada. Notable achievements include facilitating the industry-changing sale of Pacific Union & The Mark Company to Compass and its involvement in the Revelstoke Mountain Resort. McCredie Investments is also currently developing the Cornerstone Platform with Axiom Zen, a Web3 real estate data and transactional technology platform.

