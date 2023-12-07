Archrock Named to Newsweek’s America’s Most Responsible Companies 2024 List

HOUSTON, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) (“Archrock”) today announced it has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2024. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on December 6th, 2023, and can currently be viewed on Newsweek’s website.



“We are proud to be recognized by Newsweek as a top corporate responsibility performer, a reflection of our daily efforts to build a sustainable future for the benefit of Archrock’s employees, customers, shareholders and communities,” said Brad Childers, Archrock’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “As the leader in U.S. natural gas compression, we play a critical role in powering a cleaner America, and we remain committed to operating in a safe and environmentally responsible way.”

America’s Most Responsible Companies ranking focuses on a holistic view of corporate responsibility that considers all three pillars of ESG: Environment, Social, and Corporate Governance. The analysis is based on two metrics:

• KPI research: The KPI research formed the first part of the detailed analysis. Over 30 KPIs have been researched for the top 2,000 public companies by revenue with headquarters in the United States.

• Public Survey: The survey was the second part of the detailed analysis to evaluate the companies’ CSR reputation. 17,000 US residents were surveyed. Respondents were asked to select companies familiar to them and then to evaluate the company’s CSR performance in general and in the three subdimensions: social, environmental and governance.

The final list recognizes the top 600 most responsible companies in the United States, spanning 14 industries.

More information on Archrock’s ESG performance enhancement efforts can be found in its 2022 Sustainability Report.

